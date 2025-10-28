Ukraine imported electric vehicles worth $1.27 billion in 9 months of 2025 - study
Kyiv • UNN
From January to September, Ukraine imported 61.7 thousand passenger electric vehicles, which is 52% more than last year. The total customs value of these cars amounted to almost 1.27 billion US dollars.
From January to September of this year, Ukraine imported 61.7 thousand passenger electric vehicles, which is 52% more than in the same period last year. This was reported by UNN with reference to Ukrautoprom.
Details
The total customs value of these cars amounted to almost 1 billion 270 million US dollars. Of this number, 14.1 thousand cars were new (+26%), and 47.6 thousand were used (+62%).
The total customs value of new electric vehicles alone amounted to 363.5 million dollars. The import of used electric vehicles cost 906.3 million dollars.
92% of new cars were imported from China, 3% from Japan, and 2% from Germany.
40% of used cars were imported from the USA, 16% from South Korea, and 15% from Germany.
Recall
Earlier, UNN reported that more than a third of the 23.3 thousand used cars that joined the Ukrainian car fleet in September 2025 are cars with mileage up to 5 years. A significant part of them are electric vehicles: the most popular models were Tesla Model Y and Tesla Model 3.