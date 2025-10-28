Ukraine imported electric vehicles worth $1.27 billion in 9 months of 2025 - study

From January to September of this year, Ukraine imported 61.7 thousand passenger electric vehicles, which is 52% more than in the same period last year. This was reported by UNN with reference to Ukrautoprom.

The total customs value of these cars amounted to almost 1 billion 270 million US dollars. Of this number, 14.1 thousand cars were new (+26%), and 47.6 thousand were used (+62%).

The total customs value of new electric vehicles alone amounted to 363.5 million dollars. The import of used electric vehicles cost 906.3 million dollars.

92% of new cars were imported from China, 3% from Japan, and 2% from Germany.

40% of used cars were imported from the USA, 16% from South Korea, and 15% from Germany.

Earlier, UNN reported that more than a third of the 23.3 thousand used cars that joined the Ukrainian car fleet in September 2025 are cars with mileage up to 5 years. A significant part of them are electric vehicles: the most popular models were Tesla Model Y and Tesla Model 3.