Like in Great Britain: a double-decker bus will be launched in Kyiv

This weekend, a double-decker bus will be launched in Kyiv in test mode on one of the routes. It will run on Saturday and Sunday. This was reported by KP "Kyivpastrans", reports UNN.

"This weekend, a double-decker city bus MAN A39, which Kyiv received as a gift from its twin city Berlin, will run on route No. 57 in test mode. The double-decker bus will run only on weekends to study its operational capabilities for use on public routes," the KP stated.

The bus is equipped with 83 seats: 28 on the first floor and 55 on the second. In addition, 45 standing places are provided exclusively on the first floor. The bus is also equipped with two places for people in wheelchairs, a place for a baby stroller, and 2 ramps.

Inside the bus: panoramic windows; air conditioning system; USB ports for charging gadgets; automatic fare payment system; loudspeaker system for announcing the route and stops on both floors.

"The bus will run on Saturday and Sunday between Akademmistechko metro station and Chapaevka car market stop from 9:43 to 18:53," the KP added.

