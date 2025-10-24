$41.900.14
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figure
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms on Saturday: Level I danger declared
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Trump pressures Putin and Zelenskyy to end the war - US Ambassador to NATO
EU postpones decision on financing Ukraine until December - Costa
EU leaders postpone decision on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
Former MP Kormyshkina detained by Moldovan law enforcement
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Like in Great Britain: a double-decker bus will be launched in Kyiv

Kyiv

 • 692 views

The double-decker city bus MAN A39, donated by Berlin, will run in Kyiv on route No. 57 this weekend. It has 83 seats, 45 standing places, and is equipped for people with disabilities.

Like in Great Britain: a double-decker bus will be launched in Kyiv

This weekend, a double-decker bus will be launched in Kyiv in test mode on one of the routes. It will run on Saturday and Sunday. This was reported by KP "Kyivpastrans", reports UNN.

Details

"This weekend, a double-decker city bus MAN A39, which Kyiv received as a gift from its twin city Berlin, will run on route No. 57 in test mode. The double-decker bus will run only on weekends to study its operational capabilities for use on public routes," the KP stated.

The bus is equipped with 83 seats: 28 on the first floor and 55 on the second. In addition, 45 standing places are provided exclusively on the first floor. The bus is also equipped with two places for people in wheelchairs, a place for a baby stroller, and 2 ramps.

Inside the bus: panoramic windows; air conditioning system; USB ports for charging gadgets; automatic fare payment system; loudspeaker system for announcing the route and stops on both floors.

"The bus will run on Saturday and Sunday between Akademmistechko metro station and Chapaevka car market stop from 9:43 to 18:53," the KP added.

Recall

Kyiv continues to implement a project to create an accessible route that will connect the Main Military Hospital, the railway station, and Maidan Nezalezhnosti.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

