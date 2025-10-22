General Motors to release self-driving Cadillac in 2028

$41.740.01
48.470.19
ukenru
Exclusive
04:59 PM • 9968 views
NABUgate case: detectives forbade lawyers who were wiretapped from disclosing information to the mediaPhoto
04:19 PM • 11231 views
Electricity prices for Ukrainians will remain unchanged this winter: the government extended the PSO until April 30
Exclusive
03:19 PM • 13068 views
Women should no longer remain silent about sexual harassment - Deputy Prosecutor General
Exclusive
03:06 PM • 14903 views
Chernihiv region without electricity: which communities suffer the most
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 23992 views
"Emigration dream." Why offers to move to remote villages abroad for 20-30 thousand euros are not as attractive as they seem at first glance
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 23493 views
Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage
01:15 PM • 13793 views
Russian drone damaged the training infrastructure of FC Metalist 1925 sports academyPhoto
01:10 PM • 12361 views
Slovakia lifts veto: EU summit expected to approve 19th package of sanctions against Russia
12:56 PM • 10916 views
All regions with emergency shutdowns are being switched to outage schedules from 4 PM - Ukrenergo
12:50 PM • 9812 views
Suspicion of sexual assault against female students: court arrests scandalous director Bilous
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
2.6m/s
89%
749mm
Popular news
Renting accommodation in European capitals: how much it costs and where it is most expensivePhotoOctober 22, 09:28 AM • 29537 views
TOP-5 casseroles that are quick to prepare and will appeal to the whole familyPhotoOctober 22, 10:17 AM • 30822 views
Bribe-taking MP Odarchenko tries to retain influence over the management of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhotoOctober 22, 10:57 AM • 27640 views
Some regions are switching from emergency to hourly power outage schedulesOctober 22, 10:59 AM • 13410 views
In which regions are hourly blackout schedules already in effect and where to find out your turnPhotoVideo12:54 PM • 21463 views
Publications
NABUgate case: detectives forbade lawyers who were wiretapped from disclosing information to the mediaPhoto
Exclusive
04:59 PM • 9984 views
"Emigration dream." Why offers to move to remote villages abroad for 20-30 thousand euros are not as attractive as they seem at first glance
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 23998 views
Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 23495 views
In which regions are hourly blackout schedules already in effect and where to find out your turnPhotoVideo12:54 PM • 21496 views
Bribe-taking MP Odarchenko tries to retain influence over the management of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhotoOctober 22, 10:57 AM • 27680 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ulf Kristersson
Andriy Bilous
Andriy Kostin
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Sweden
Great Britain
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jacob Elordi hinted at the plot of the third season of "Euphoria": what he saidVideo01:53 PM • 10116 views
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - MediaOctober 21, 04:48 PM • 33220 views
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix seriesOctober 21, 12:00 PM • 48015 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily MailOctober 21, 05:58 AM • 57293 views
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 47202 views
Actual
Saab JAS 39 Gripen
Heating
Social network
Film
Series

General Motors to release self-driving Cadillac in 2028

Kyiv • UNN

 • 890 views

General Motors plans to release an electric SUV, the Cadillac Escalade IQ, which will be able to drive without driver intervention, in 2028. The system will allow hands-free driving on highways but will be disabled in urban conditions.

General Motors to release self-driving Cadillac in 2028

Less than a year after shutting down its Cruise robotaxi unit, General Motors is once again betting on autonomous driving. In 2028, the American auto giant plans to release an electric Cadillac Escalade IQ SUV that will be able to drive without driver intervention. This is stated in a Bloomberg article, writes UNN.

Details

As GM announced, the system will allow hands-free driving on highways without constant eye monitoring, but this function will be disabled in urban conditions. In the future, the company intends to extend the technology to other models.

Cyberattack on Jaguar Land Rover cost UK £1.9 billion – FT22.10.25, 15:36 • 1572 views

The return to the autonomous direction became evident after Sterling Anderson was appointed head of product development. He previously led the autonomous truck startup Aurora Innovation and worked at Tesla on the AutoPilot system. In an interview with journalists, Anderson emphasized that GM is serious about developing this technology.

I would be a strange choice for product director if the company wasn't committed to autonomy, wouldn't I? I think there's a certain signal in that. I wouldn't be here if we weren't doing autonomy, because obviously I believe in it.

– Anderson noted.

GM already has experience in this area – its Super Cruise system allows the driver to take their hands off the wheel, but not to be distracted from the road for too long. However, past attempts at full autonomy through Cruise ended in failure after an incident in 2023, when one of the company's self-driving cars hit a pedestrian.

Now GM is betting not on robotaxis, but on the mass sale of self-driving cars for personal use. According to Anderson, this is the future he "sincerely believes in" and which the company plans to implement in a production Cadillac in three years.

Tesla recalls almost 13,000 cars in the US due to battery malfunction risk22.10.25, 16:23 • 1534 views

Stepan Haftko

TechnologiesAuto
Road traffic accident
Electricity
General Motors
Tesla, Inc.
Bloomberg L.P.
Great Britain