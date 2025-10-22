Tesla recalls almost 13,000 cars in the US due to battery malfunction risk

American automaker Tesla is recalling 12,963 Model 3 and Model Y electric vehicles in the US due to a possible defect in the battery system that could lead to a sudden loss of engine power. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a defect in the battery pack contactor has been found in some vehicles, which could cause a sudden stop or loss of the car's ability to accelerate, increasing the risk of a road accident.

Tesla announced that damaged components will be replaced free of charge for owners, and updates will be carried out through the company's service centers. At the same time, Tesla representatives did not comment on the situation at the request of Reuters.

The manufacturer has already recorded 36 warranty claims and 26 field reports related to this issue. The company assured that it had not received any reports of accidents, injuries or fatalities caused by this defect.

This is the second report of technical risks for Tesla in October. Earlier, NHTSA announced an investigation into 2.88 million Tesla vehicles equipped with the Full Self-Driving system. The reason was more than 50 reports of potential safety violations and a series of accidents allegedly related to the autopilot's operation.

