Exclusive
01:53 PM • 614 views
Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage
01:15 PM • 2676 views
Russian drone damaged the training infrastructure of FC Metalist 1925 sports academyPhoto
01:10 PM • 4524 views
Slovakia lifts veto: EU summit expected to approve 19th package of sanctions against Russia
12:56 PM • 4280 views
All regions with emergency shutdowns are being switched to outage schedules from 4 PM - Ukrenergo
12:50 PM • 6082 views
Suspicion of sexual assault against female students: court arrests scandalous director Bilous
09:47 AM • 15211 views
16 out of 28 Russian missiles and 333 out of 405 drones neutralized over Ukraine: details from the Air Force
09:23 AM • 16879 views
"Russia's spit in the face of everyone who insists on a peaceful solution": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian drone attack on a kindergarten in KharkivPhoto
08:35 AM • 26036 views
Budget-2026 successfully passed its first reading in the Verkhovna Rada: key indicatorsPhoto
October 22, 07:30 AM • 31501 views
Start of the heating season: in which regions heat has already been supplied, and how preparations are progressing
October 22, 05:20 AM • 28408 views
Trains delayed and rerouted due to massive Russian attack
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 604 views
Tesla recalls almost 13,000 cars in the US due to battery malfunction risk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 570 views

Tesla is recalling 12,963 Model 3 and Model Y electric vehicles in the US due to a potential battery defect. This could lead to a sudden loss of engine power, increasing the risk of an accident.

Tesla recalls almost 13,000 cars in the US due to battery malfunction risk

American automaker Tesla is recalling 12,963 Model 3 and Model Y electric vehicles in the US due to a possible defect in the battery system that could lead to a sudden loss of engine power. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a defect in the battery pack contactor has been found in some vehicles, which could cause a sudden stop or loss of the car's ability to accelerate, increasing the risk of a road accident.

Chinese auto giants change strategy due to falling exports to Russia08.09.25, 11:34 • 3396 views

Tesla announced that damaged components will be replaced free of charge for owners, and updates will be carried out through the company's service centers. At the same time, Tesla representatives did not comment on the situation at the request of Reuters.

The manufacturer has already recorded 36 warranty claims and 26 field reports related to this issue. The company assured that it had not received any reports of accidents, injuries or fatalities caused by this defect.

Robotaxi goes beyond Austin, Texas: Tesla opens self-driving car to everyone04.09.25, 09:36 • 2798 views

This is the second report of technical risks for Tesla in October. Earlier, NHTSA announced an investigation into 2.88 million Tesla vehicles equipped with the Full Self-Driving system. The reason was more than 50 reports of potential safety violations and a series of accidents allegedly related to the autopilot's operation.

Lawsuit against Tesla: Families accuse Cybertruck door handles of causing the death of three students04.10.25, 15:54 • 11343 views

Stepan Haftko

TechnologiesAuto
Road traffic accident
Tesla Cybertruck
Tesla Model Y
Tesla, Inc.
Reuters
Austin, Texas
Texas
United States