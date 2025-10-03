$41.280.05
04:00 PM
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideo
02:35 PM
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Exclusive
12:39 PM
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
12:36 PM
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
October 3, 10:33 AM
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 3, 09:51 AM
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
October 3, 09:02 AM
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
October 3, 08:00 AM
Blackout at ZNPP: Ministry of Energy stated that Russians had already repaired one of the diesel generators a few days ago
October 3, 07:29 AM
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in several regions overnight: gas transmission infrastructure also came under fire
October 3, 06:22 AM
US shutdown threatens delays in arms supplies to Ukraine - The Telegraph
Publications
Exclusives
One person died, three, including a child, were injured: a fatal accident occurred in Kyiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 846 views

In Kyiv region, a Mercedes-Benz driver drove into the oncoming lane and collided with a Volkswagen. As a result of the accident, the 52-year-old Volkswagen driver died, and three passengers, including a 16-year-old girl, were hospitalized.

One person died, three, including a child, were injured: a fatal accident occurred in Kyiv region

Near Kyiv, a Mercedes-Benz driver drove into the oncoming lane and collided with a Volkswagen. As a result of the accident, the 52-year-old Volkswagen driver died, and three passengers, including a minor, were hospitalized. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv Oblast Police.

Details

The accident occurred in the village of Brane Pole. Law enforcement officers preliminarily established that the 30-year-old Mercedes-Benz driver lost control and drove into the oncoming lane, where he collided with a Volkswagen car.

Unfortunately, as a result of the accident, the 52-year-old Volkswagen driver died at the scene. The passengers of the said car — a 16-year-old girl, a 53-year-old woman, and a 51-year-old man — were hospitalized. Police detained the Mercedes-Benz driver in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

- law enforcement officers reported.

Alona Utkina

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Volkswagen