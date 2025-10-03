One person died, three, including a child, were injured: a fatal accident occurred in Kyiv region

Near Kyiv, a Mercedes-Benz driver drove into the oncoming lane and collided with a Volkswagen. As a result of the accident, the 52-year-old Volkswagen driver died, and three passengers, including a minor, were hospitalized. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv Oblast Police.

Details

The accident occurred in the village of Brane Pole. Law enforcement officers preliminarily established that the 30-year-old Mercedes-Benz driver lost control and drove into the oncoming lane, where he collided with a Volkswagen car.

Unfortunately, as a result of the accident, the 52-year-old Volkswagen driver died at the scene. The passengers of the said car — a 16-year-old girl, a 53-year-old woman, and a 51-year-old man — were hospitalized. Police detained the Mercedes-Benz driver in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. - law enforcement officers reported.

