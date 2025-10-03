$41.280.05
Minibus collided with a truck near Lviv: 8 passengers injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1240 views

A road accident involving a minibus and a Volvo truck occurred near Lviv. As a result of the collision, 8 minibus passengers, including a 14-year-old boy, were hospitalized.

Minibus collided with a truck near Lviv: 8 passengers injured

A collision between a minibus and a truck occurred near Lviv, injuring 8 public transport passengers, including one minor, police are establishing the circumstances, the National Police in Lviv region reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

The accident occurred today, October 3, around 3:15 PM, on the "Eastern approach to the city of Lviv" highway near the village of Hamaliivka, Lviv district.

As law enforcement officers preliminarily established, there was a collision between a Volvo truck, driven by a 60-year-old resident of Zhytomyr, and a BAZ bus, which is an intercity route taxi, driven by a 53-year-old driver from Lviv region.

As of 4:30 PM, eight minibus passengers, including a 14-year-old boy, whose data is being clarified, have been taken to medical facilities. Their diagnoses are being established

- the police reported.

Police are working at the scene.

Law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances, and the issue of legal qualification of the event is being resolved.

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Zhytomyr
Lviv