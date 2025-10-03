Minibus collided with a truck near Lviv: 8 passengers injured

A collision between a minibus and a truck occurred near Lviv, injuring 8 public transport passengers, including one minor, police are establishing the circumstances, the National Police in Lviv region reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

The accident occurred today, October 3, around 3:15 PM, on the "Eastern approach to the city of Lviv" highway near the village of Hamaliivka, Lviv district.

As law enforcement officers preliminarily established, there was a collision between a Volvo truck, driven by a 60-year-old resident of Zhytomyr, and a BAZ bus, which is an intercity route taxi, driven by a 53-year-old driver from Lviv region.

As of 4:30 PM, eight minibus passengers, including a 14-year-old boy, whose data is being clarified, have been taken to medical facilities. Their diagnoses are being established - the police reported.

Police are working at the scene.

Law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances, and the issue of legal qualification of the event is being resolved.

