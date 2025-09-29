Horrific road accident involving a shuttle bus in Kyiv region: one person died, another was trapped in the damaged vehicle

Specialists needed fire and rescue equipment to extricate a victim from a road accident involving a passenger car and a shuttle bus in the Kyiv region. It is also currently known that one of the participants in the incident died.

UNN reports with reference to Kyiv Region State Emergency Service.

Details

According to the State Emergency Service in Kyiv region, on September 29 at 11:01, the operational dispatch service of Bila Tserkva district received a report about a road accident near the village of Chervone, Kovalivka territorial community.

It was established that a road accident occurred involving a passenger car and a shuttle bus.

Rescuers from the 30th State Fire and Rescue Unit of Fastiv city were dispatched to the scene: 8 personnel and 2 units of equipment. Specialists recorded the accident:

one person died;

also, one of the participants in the accident was trapped in the car and needed to be extricated.

Using mechanized fire and rescue equipment, rescuers extricated the victim.

In total, as a result of the accident, 4 people were hospitalized at Fastiv Central District Hospital, one of whom refused hospitalization before the arrival of State Emergency Service units.



