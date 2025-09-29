$41.480.01
EU plans to restrict movement of Russian diplomats in Europe due to threat of subversive activities
07:20 AM • 12052 views
Dobropillia Counteroffensive: Syrskyi reports some enemy units encircled, 175 sq km of territory liberated
06:17 AM • 3398 views
Gold sets historic record at $3800 per ounce: what's the reason?
September 29, 05:05 AM • 23674 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to launch long-range strikes on Russian territory - Kellogg
Exclusive
September 28, 08:59 AM • 46560 views
New opportunities and caution in plans: astro-forecast for all zodiac signs from September 29 to October 5Photo
Exclusive
September 28, 08:33 AM • 69019 views
Theft of children's tights: thieves broke through a tunnel and cut a wall
September 28, 07:36 AM • 49797 views
Massive Russian attack on Ukraine lasted over 12 hours: we will retaliate - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 28, 06:00 AM • 44122 views
Vitamin D: why the body needs it and when doctors prescribe it
September 27, 04:24 PM • 66470 views
Russia not admitted to ICAO Council, six votes short
September 27, 03:30 PM • 72732 views
If Russia wants a blackout in Kyiv, it will get a blackout in Moscow - Zelenskyy
Horrific road accident involving a shuttle bus in Kyiv region: one person died, another was trapped in the damaged vehicle

Kyiv • UNN

 • 604 views

A road accident involving a passenger car and a shuttle bus occurred near the village of Chervone in Kyiv region. One person died, another was extricated by rescuers, and a total of four people were hospitalized.

Horrific road accident involving a shuttle bus in Kyiv region: one person died, another was trapped in the damaged vehicle

Specialists needed fire and rescue equipment to extricate a victim from a road accident involving a passenger car and a shuttle bus in the Kyiv region. It is also currently known that one of the participants in the incident died.

UNN reports with reference to Kyiv Region State Emergency Service.

Details

According to the State Emergency Service in Kyiv region, on September 29 at 11:01, the operational dispatch service of Bila Tserkva district received a report about a road accident near the village of Chervone, Kovalivka territorial community.

It was established that a road accident occurred involving a passenger car and a shuttle bus.

Rescuers from the 30th State Fire and Rescue Unit of Fastiv city were dispatched to the scene: 8 personnel and 2 units of equipment. Specialists recorded the accident:

  • one person died;
    • also, one of the participants in the accident was trapped in the car and needed to be extricated.

      Using mechanized fire and rescue equipment, rescuers extricated the victim.

      In total, as a result of the accident, 4 people were hospitalized at Fastiv Central District Hospital, one of whom refused hospitalization before the arrival of State Emergency Service units.

      Recall

      In Lviv region, a car got into an accident while overtaking a truck. Three passengers of the car: a newborn and a five-year-old girl and a seven-year-old boy sustained bodily injuries.

      Tesla reported three Robotaxi accidents, but is hiding most details - media18.09.25, 14:15 • 2853 views

      Ihor Telezhnikov

      Society
      Kyiv Oblast
      Fastiv
      State Emergency Service of Ukraine