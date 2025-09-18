Tesla reported three Robotaxi accidents, but is hiding most details - media

$41.190.02
48.770.12
ukenru
10:41 AM • 1320 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
09:39 AM • 7064 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
09:29 AM • 6222 views
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
08:50 AM • 7750 views
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
Exclusive
07:58 AM • 15656 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
06:08 AM • 12644 views
No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD
September 17, 07:21 PM • 37988 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video
September 17, 05:46 PM • 41649 views
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
September 17, 04:51 PM • 32448 views
Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
Exclusive
September 17, 03:01 PM • 31312 views
Law enforcement must determine whether the transfer of documentation for helicopters of a company with ties to the Russian Federation by the head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, was criminal - lawyer
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
4m/s
70%
751mm
Popular news
"Movement has begun": Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions gives forecast for 19th EU package against RussiaSeptember 18, 02:08 AM • 19676 views
Enemy attack on Kyiv region: warehouse premises caught fire in Boryspil districtSeptember 18, 02:24 AM • 14079 views
The only one who was against the war with Ukraine: ISW revealed the reasons for the dismissal of Dmitry Kozak, deputy head of the Russian Presidential AdministrationSeptember 18, 02:59 AM • 5980 views
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creation05:59 AM • 12691 views
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own frontPhoto08:58 AM • 9264 views
Publications
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
Exclusive
09:39 AM • 6942 views
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own frontPhoto08:58 AM • 10008 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
Exclusive
07:58 AM • 15597 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16VideoSeptember 17, 07:21 PM • 37944 views
Ukrainian Football Cup: schedule of 1/16 final matchesSeptember 17, 12:21 PM • 39097 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz
Keir Starmer
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creation05:59 AM • 13025 views
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to EuropeSeptember 17, 06:36 PM • 20293 views
Famous producer of Beyoncé and Drake suddenly dies in New York apartmentSeptember 17, 05:52 PM • 20807 views
Aston Martin and Egg create a luxury baby stroller for $3000PhotoSeptember 17, 05:24 PM • 19605 views
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 49043 views
Actual
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
WhatsApp
YouTube
E-6 Mercury

Tesla reported three Robotaxi accidents, but is hiding most details - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

Tesla reported three accidents involving its Robotaxi service in Austin, Texas, which occurred within the first month of operation. The company, which has only about 12 vehicles in its fleet, has classified most of the details of the incidents.

Tesla reported three Robotaxi accidents, but is hiding most details - media

Tesla reported three separate accidents involving its Robotaxi service in Austin, Texas, amid the service's small fleet operating for only two months, according to Electrek, which states that the company is "trying to hide the details," writes UNN.

Details

As noted, in the US, under the requirements (SGO), automakers are required to report accidents involving their autonomous driving systems and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) within five days of being notified of them.

The publication states that "Tesla leads in Level 2 driver-assistance system accidents with thousands of reported crashes, but the automaker has never reported any accidents involving autonomous driving systems because it has never had any system that qualified as an SAE Level 3-5 autonomous driving system, despite the name of its 'Full Self-Driving' software package."

This changed with the launch of Tesla's limited Robotaxi service in Austin, Texas, the publication writes.

"Now Tesla has reported its first three accidents involving an 'autonomous driving system' through its new Robotaxi initiative," the report says.

As stated, "all accidents occurred in July, during the first month of Tesla's operation of its Robotaxi service in Austin, Texas."

At least one injury was reported in one of the accidents, but Tesla classifies it as "minor." None of the accidents are being investigated by authorities based on information released by Tesla, the publication writes.

Tesla, as indicated, has not released many details about its Robotaxi initiative, but it is estimated that as of July, the automaker had only about 12 vehicles in its Robotaxi fleet in Austin, and offered rides only to a limited group of users, mostly influencers and Tesla shareholders who are not interested in criticizing the company.

"As with ADAS accident reports, Tesla hides most of the details about the accidents. Unlike its competitors, who openly publish descriptive information about incidents, Tesla redacts all accident information for NHTSA," the publication states.

This, as noted, makes it difficult to get any context about the accident and assess the level of responsibility of the automated driving system.

Robotaxi goes beyond Austin, Texas: Tesla opens self-driving car to everyone04.09.25, 09:36 • 2646 views

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldAuto
Tesla, Inc.
Austin, Texas
Texas