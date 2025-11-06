ukenru
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
12:47 PM • 14058 views
Russian attack blacked out eight mines in Dnipropetrovsk region, over 2500 miners trapped underground - Ministry of Energy
12:10 PM • 14993 views
Ukraine to be covered by an anticyclone on November 7: forecaster predicts dry and warm weather
11:26 AM • 15922 views
Zelenskyy signed new sanctions against Russia and announced new NSDC decisions: what they concern
Exclusive
November 6, 08:00 AM • 38256 views
Aid of 50,000 hryvnias will not increase the desire to have children: demographer explained the problem
November 6, 07:22 AM • 32156 views
Russia again attacked the railway in Ukraine: trains in the east change routes and are delayed
November 5, 09:56 PM • 35869 views
Putin asked to settle the war in Ukraine - Trump on his last conversation with the head of the Russian Federation
November 5, 08:20 PM • 49395 views
Angelina Jolie's humanitarian trip to Kherson interrupted by TCC employees: what is known about the incident with the star's bodyguard
November 5, 05:06 PM • 38599 views
Ukrenergo: On November 6, power outage schedules will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine
Exclusive
November 5, 03:51 PM • 32385 views
Some Kyiv homes are being connected to heating based on residents' individual decisions - KMDA
The New York Times

Ukrainians are buying up BYD, Volkswagen, and Zeekr electric cars as benefits expire: what the numbers say

Kyiv • UNN

 • 164 views

In Ukraine, BYD, Volkswagen, and Zeekr electric cars are in the highest demand, with China being the main supplier. The average price of an electric car is $21,000, and import duty exemptions for them reached UAH 14.5 billion in 2025.

Ukrainians are buying up BYD, Volkswagen, and Zeekr electric cars as benefits expire: what the numbers say

In Ukraine, the highest demand for electric cars, amid the benefits for their import, which expire this year, is for BYD, Volkswagen, and Zeekr brands. The main supplier is China, and the average price per electric car is about $21,000. At the same time, benefits this year have already reached UAH 14.5 billion, or 40% of the total amount since their introduction in 2022, the State Customs Service reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Among electric vehicles imported into Ukraine in 2025, the most popular brands are BYD, Volkswagen, and Zeekr. In general, the average cost of one electric car imported into Ukraine is about 21 thousand dollars.

- reported the customs service.

Details

The most expensive imported electric cars this year were luxury ROLLS-ROYCE SPECTRE, the total cost of three cars was UAH 56.4 million. At the same time, customs duty exemptions amounted to UAH 11.2 million.

The main country of origin for electric cars imported into Ukraine, as noted, is China.

"The value of imported cars for 10 months of 2025 amounted to UAH 25 billion. The United States ranks second - electric cars worth UAH 14.8 billion were imported from there, and from Germany - UAH 11.7 billion," the report says.

Passenger cars, as indicated, rank second among all product groups in terms of the amount of customs payments made, "which emphasizes their significant role in forming the revenue part of the state budget."

From January 1, 2022, Laws of Ukraine No. 1660-IX and No. 1661-IX introduced a preferential regime for the import and supply of electric vehicles to Ukraine until January 1, 2026.

"At the same time, the current norm for exempting electric vehicles from value-added tax does not contain restrictive threshold values - neither by the cost of the vehicle, nor by the quantity that can be imported by one person. This means that the preferential regime applies equally to both budget models and premium segment cars," the customs service emphasized.

These import benefits, as noted, have a tangible impact on the structure of state budget revenues. "For the period from 2022 to today, the total amount of VAT-exempt operations for the import of electric vehicles amounted to UAH 36 billion. In particular, in 2022, the amount of such benefits was UAH 2.8 billion, in 2023 - UAH 8.1 billion, in 2024 - UAH 10.6 billion, and for 10 months of 2025 - UAH 14.5 billion, which demonstrates an active growth trend," the State Customs Service emphasized.

Julia Shramko

