China forces German companies to disclose trade secrets in exchange for access to raw materials - Russian media

$41.900.00
48.550.00
ukenru
11:39 AM • 6372 views
Rains, winds, and temperature drop: what weather to expect in Ukraine at the beginning of the week
Exclusive
10:52 AM • 13980 views
Accident involving passenger and military buses: details of the incident revealed
10:49 AM • 13839 views
Large-scale water supply crisis in Lviv: water to return within 11-12 hours
10:21 AM • 14075 views
Enemy accumulated 200 troops in Pokrovsk, small arms battles are ongoing - General Staff
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 24026 views
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
09:07 AM • 12253 views
Loud Louvre Robbery: Le Figaro Reports Arrest of Two Suspects
08:50 AM • 12416 views
Over 3,300 marriages registered in Ukraine in a week: where most
07:48 AM • 15351 views
AFU liberated three villages in Donetsk region and pushed back the enemy near three others - DeepState
October 26, 07:14 AM • 14622 views
Kyiv under enemy attack: what is known about the dead and woundedPhoto
October 25, 07:33 PM • 36415 views
Trump named a condition for meeting with Putin
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
2.5m/s
59%
742mm
Popular news
Ukraine switched to winter timeOctober 26, 04:00 AM • 10059 views
Night attack on Kyiv: three dead, dozens injuredPhotoOctober 26, 05:24 AM • 35806 views
Minus 900 soldiers and 214 UAVs: General Staff announced enemy losses for the dayOctober 26, 05:45 AM • 5276 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on the capital has risen to 31, the youngest is 4 years old08:10 AM • 8700 views
The number of injured in the night attack on Kyiv has risen to 32 people09:16 AM • 15469 views
Publications
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 24023 views
New rules for deferrals from mobilization from November 1: what you need to knowOctober 25, 09:55 AM • 60250 views
A time of inner balance amidst external storms: astrological forecast for the week of October 27 – November 2
Exclusive
October 25, 08:45 AM • 87970 views
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABUOctober 24, 04:47 PM • 71254 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 92125 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Vitali Klitschko
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Louvre
Paris
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Fake News": Trump assures he does not plan to name White House ballroom after himselfOctober 25, 11:20 AM • 33448 views
Trump plans to name new White House ballroom after himself - mediaOctober 25, 07:29 AM • 39412 views
Austin Butler in talks for a new film: what it will beOctober 25, 06:14 AM • 39776 views
Astrid Lindgren's heirs sue Croatian beverage producer "Pipi"October 24, 02:55 PM • 40555 views
King Harald of Norway joked about the controversial Netflix film featuring his daughter: "Maybe we'll make a sequel"October 24, 12:41 PM • 43111 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
S-300 missile system
S-400 missile system
Heating

China forces German companies to disclose trade secrets in exchange for access to raw materials - Russian media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 542 views

Germany depends on China for 95% of the supply of these elements, and the country's government does not have a clear plan to resolve the crisis.

China forces German companies to disclose trade secrets in exchange for access to raw materials - Russian media

China is forcing German companies to disclose trade secrets in exchange for access to raw materials. This policy has led to some German companies suspending production, writes UNN with reference to BILD.

Details

China obliges German companies to transfer detailed data about their activities in order to obtain permission to import rare earth metals - materials necessary for the production of electric vehicles, turbines, and weapons. Beijing, in particular, demands production plans, customer information, photographs, and three-year forecasts from enterprises. This effectively gives the Chinese authorities a complete picture of the weaknesses of German industry.

Companies cannot refuse these conditions, as 95% of the rare earth elements used in Germany come from China. This is more than to any other EU country. Without them, automotive and mechanical engineering plants could stop.

This week, according to BILD, Volkswagen's lines were on the verge of stopping after Beijing temporarily restricted the export of some components. Of the 141 applications for the export of rare earth materials in September, the Chinese authorities approved only 19 - dozens of German firms have already suspended production.

Meanwhile, the German government admits that it does not even have basic information about what is happening. Thus, the Ministry of Economy tried to collect data through a survey of companies, but most simply did not respond.

The agency told Bloomberg that it is "using all available channels" to resolve the crisis, but there is no concrete plan to reduce dependence on China yet.

Addition

The administration of US President Donald Trump is launching a trade investigation that paves the way for the introduction of new tariffs on Chinese goods, increasing tensions ahead of the long-awaited summit of leaders next week.

Pavlo Zinchenko

EconomyNews of the World
Technology
Energy
Electricity
Volkswagen
Bild
Bloomberg L.P.
Beijing
Donald Trump
Germany
China
United States