Record on the domestic car market: Ukrainians bought almost 7,000 new passenger cars in September

Kyiv • UNN

 • 712 views

In September 2025, Ukrainians purchased over 6,800 new passenger cars, which is 20% more than last year. The Chinese company BYD became the market leader, surpassing Toyota and Volkswagen.

Record on the domestic car market: Ukrainians bought almost 7,000 new passenger cars in September

Demand for new cars has increased. At the same time, it became known about the leadership of Chinese BYD in the market, but Toyota and Volkswagen are also in the TOP list, reports UNN with reference to UkrAvtoprom.

Details

In September 2025, Ukrainians purchased over 6.8 thousand new passenger cars. Compared to the data for the corresponding month last year, the growth is at the level of 20%. Compared to August 2025, the demand for new cars increased by 1%.

The TOP-10 car manufacturers with the highest demand have been announced:

  1. BYD - 989 units (+438% compared to September 2024).
    1. TOYOTA - 828 units (-1%).
      1. VOLKSWAGEN - 733 units (+118%). For the first time, the VOLKSWAGEN ID.Unyx electric car became the bestseller of the month.
        1. RENAULT - 471 units (-13%).
          1. SKODA - 467 units (+5%).
            1. BMW - 366 units (-16%).
              1. HYUNDAI - 347 units (+47%).
                1. ZEEKR - 248 units (+103%).
                  1. MAZDA - 244 units (+17%).
                    1. HONDA - 216 units (+50%).

                      Recall

                      During August of this year, over 7.9 thousand electric vehicles were added in Ukraine, which is 13% more than in July.

                      In August 2025, Ukrainians purchased 6.8 thousand new passenger cars, which is 16% less than in August 2024.

                      Ihor Telezhnikov

                      Auto
                      Volkswagen
                      Hyundai
                      Toyota
                      Ukraine