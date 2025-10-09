Toyota is set to release the "world's first" all-solid-state batteries for electric vehicles

Automaker Toyota is betting on the "holy grail" of electric vehicle technology - all-solid-state batteries. Its first electric car could appear as early as 2027, promising greater range, faster charging, and other benefits, Electrek reports, writes UNN.

Following Wednesday's announcement of a new partnership with Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. for the mass production of cathode materials for the new battery technology, Toyota said it aims to "achieve the world's first practical application of all-solid-state batteries in electric vehicles."

Toyota stated that its new batteries could significantly increase range, charging time, and power output, potentially transforming the future of automobiles.

Compared to existing liquid batteries that use electrolyte solutions, Toyota's solid-state batteries use a cathode, anode, and solid electrolyte. According to Toyota, the next-generation battery technology "unlocks the potential for reduced size, increased power output, and extended lifespan."

The first electric car with a semi-solid-state battery went on sale

Toyota plans to release its first electric car with a solid-state battery in 2027 or 2028. The new development agreement brings the company closer to bringing the new battery technology to the mass market.

Both companies have been developing cathode materials for solid-state EV batteries since 2021, with a particular focus on addressing some of the complex challenges associated with their mass production.

Using Sumitomo Metal Mining's proprietary powder synthesis technology, Toyota said it has developed a "high-strength cathode material" for solid-state batteries.

Sumitomo has been supplying cathode materials for electric vehicles for many years, but is now working on implementing new technology, advancing it towards mass production.

The new agreement was concluded after Toyota received METI certification for the production of new batteries in Japan last September.

Toyota is collaborating with several partners in Japan, including oil giant Idemitsu Kosan, to bring new EV batteries to market.

Earlier this year, Idemitsu announced plans to build a large plant for the production of lithium sulfide - a raw material used in EV batteries. Once operational, the plant will be able to produce 1,000 tons of lithium sulfide per year. The company also plans to begin mass production of all-solid-state batteries in 2027.

The new batteries are part of Japan's plans to establish a domestic supply chain and reduce dependence on China and South Korea. Toyota is among several Japanese companies that are collectively investing $7 billion (1 trillion yen) in battery production domestically.

Other companies, including Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Volkswagen, and Honda, are also betting on the new technology.

In February, Mercedes said it had put the "first car with a lithium-metal battery" on the road. Just last month, Mercedes drove an EQS equipped with solid-state batteries almost 1205 km.

Mercedes' technical director Markus Schäfer is already calling the new battery technology for electric vehicles a turning point in the history of electric vehicles. The company plans to launch mass production of solid-state batteries by the end of the decade.

Meanwhile, CATL and BYD, which already dominate the global battery market, plan to introduce new technology around 2027.

SAIC MG unveiled the new MG4 in August, calling it the "world's first mass-produced electric vehicle with semi-solid-state batteries."