The first electric car with a semi-solid-state battery went on sale

The first mass-produced electric vehicle with a semi-solid-state battery, the new MG4, has just gone on sale in China, UNN reports with reference to Electrek.

Details

After opening pre-orders for the new MG4 earlier this month, with a starting price of around US$10,000 (73,800 yuan), SAIC Motor announced that prices for the semi-solid-state battery version will be announced in September.

The new version is already available for familiarization. The MG4, equipped with a semi-solid-state battery, was included in the latest batch of vehicles approved for sale by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) this week.

According to the regulatory document, the new electric vehicle will be equipped with the same 120 kW (161 hp) electric motor mounted at the front as other models.

As expected, the main change will affect the battery. In the new version, the lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery used in other MG4 models has been replaced with a manganese-based lithium-ion battery. The battery is manufactured by Suzhou Qingtao Power Technology Co, a global leader in the production of solid-state lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles.

Other additional features include a 360-degree camera, front and rear radars, a front emblem, a tinted roof, and tinted glass.

Although the car is already on sale, prices, range, battery capacity, and other specifications will be known closer to the start of sales.

Currently, the new MG4 is available in four trim levels: Comfort, Ease, Freedom, and Smart. Two battery options are available: 42.8 kWh and 53.9 kWh, providing a range of 437 km and 530 km, respectively.

Prices start from 73,800 yuan (US$10,000) for the base Comfort trim and go up to 105,800 yuan (US$15,000) for the Smart version.

With a length of 4395 mm, a width of 1842 mm, a height of 1551 mm, and a wheelbase of 2750 mm, the new MG4 is slightly larger than the popular BYD Dolphin EV.

Inside, the semi-solid-state battery version is expected to have the same layout, including a 15.6-inch infotainment display and a host of intelligent technologies.

SAIC MG states that the new MG4 will be the first mass-produced electric vehicle to be introduced worldwide with a semi-solid-state battery. Prices and additional information will be announced in September, with deliveries starting by the end of 2025.

