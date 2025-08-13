Global EV sales show lowest growth since beginning of the year

$41.430.02
48.080.12
ukenru
Exclusive
12:02 PM • 6862 views
Military observer on Mi-8: transferring control over repairs to a company with Russian ties is a risk
Exclusive
10:06 AM • 17281 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 34663 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
09:00 AM • 22696 views
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
Exclusive
08:39 AM • 39174 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
August 13, 06:18 AM • 51437 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo
August 13, 06:01 AM • 32629 views
Trump to talk with Zelenskyy and European leaders on Wednesday before summit with Putin - Reuters
August 12, 05:43 PM • 66754 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 83573 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
August 12, 02:45 PM • 52829 views
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
3m/s
39%
756mm
Popular news
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in IbizaVideoAugust 13, 05:47 AM • 45144 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 24322 views
Ukrainian Ambassador reacts to incident with Ukrainians at Max Korzh concert in WarsawAugust 13, 06:57 AM • 7798 views
National Guard: Russian assault thwarted in Pokrovsk directionVideo07:26 AM • 32586 views
Russia commented on rumors about a possible exchange of territories between the aggressor state and UkraineVideo11:10 AM • 12617 views
Publications
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 34671 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Exclusive
08:39 AM • 39183 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:18 AM • 51444 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 66757 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar casesAugust 12, 04:50 PM • 42393 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Scott Bessent
Joe Biden
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Alaska
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriage12:40 PM • 2896 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 24387 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in IbizaVideoAugust 13, 05:47 AM • 45214 views
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date SetVideoAugust 12, 06:19 PM • 23914 views
Legend back in action: Eddie Van Halen's guitar to be auctioned for the first time in 40 yearsAugust 12, 03:52 PM • 31400 views
Actual
Brent Crude
MIM-104 Patriot
Mi-8
Truth Social
The New York Times

Global EV sales show lowest growth since beginning of the year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 292 views

In July, global electric vehicle sales grew by only 21%, the lowest figure since January. The reason was the slowdown in the growth rate of the Chinese market, while Europe and other regions showed significant growth.

Global EV sales show lowest growth since beginning of the year

In July, global electric vehicle sales increased by only 21% year-on-year. This figure is the lowest since the beginning of the current year. The main reason was the slowdown in the growth rate of the Chinese market, writes Ukrautoprom, reports UNN.

Details

Global electric vehicle sales in July increased by 21% compared to the same period last year, which is the lowest figure since January - the report says.

According to Rho Motion, the July market for electric vehicles (BEV) and plug-in hybrids (PHEV) grew to 1.6 million cars.

China, which accounts for more than half of global sales of electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids, remains the largest automotive market on the planet. While sales in the country grew by an average of 36% monthly in the first half of the year, in July the pace slowed to 12% due to the suspension of some government subsidy programs.

However, the overall growth of the global market remained relatively stable thanks to other regions. Europe showed a sales increase of 48% - to about 390 thousand cars, North America - by 10% (over 170 thousand), and other regions of the world added 55%, exceeding the mark of 140 thousand cars.

It is expected that car sales in China will start to grow actively again from August, as new funds for subsidy programs will appear. At the same time, the reduction of tax benefits in the US for the purchase or leasing of new electric vehicles at the end of September will negatively affect demand in this country

- added in Ukrautoprom.

Volvo EX30 avoids 147% US tariff threat by moving production from China8/11/25, 1:26 PM • 3449 views

Alona Utkina

EconomyNews of the WorldAuto
Europe
North America
China
United States