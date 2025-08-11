Volvo EX30 avoids 147% US tariff threat by moving production from China

$41.390.07
48.190.08
ukenru
Exclusive
10:23 AM • 1834 views
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
Exclusive
09:52 AM • 7282 views
Prosecutor's office to investigate whether the case of NBU chief lawyer Zyma was legally closedPhoto
Exclusive
07:41 AM • 46428 views
Resumption of airport operations in Ukraine: the Ministry of Community Development named the conditionsPhoto
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 73568 views
A week of contrasts and deep processes: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for August 11 – 17Photo
05:15 AM • 77214 views
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory
August 10, 08:18 AM • 58409 views
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
Exclusive
August 9, 02:11 PM • 108979 views
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin and Trump's negotiations might end with
August 9, 01:49 PM • 191287 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
August 9, 06:10 AM • 127923 views
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM • 293020 views
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
7m/s
44%
752mm
Popular news
Shakhtar received a stunning offer for Kevin: how much does the Brazilian winger cost?August 11, 12:54 AM • 40101 views
"This would be the best solution": Polish Deputy Prime Minister - on inviting Zelenskyy to Trump's meeting with PutinAugust 11, 01:27 AM • 38409 views
"Deadlock" for both or Putin's diplomatic victory: FT experts on the meeting of US and Russian leaders in AlaskaAugust 11, 01:59 AM • 22247 views
Trump will act from a position of peace through strength in negotiations with Putin - MarkarovaAugust 11, 03:04 AM • 42909 views
US Secret Service rented a house in Alaska for Trump-Putin meeting - NYT06:46 AM • 65614 views
Publications
Sabotage in court? How Kuzminykh and lawyers disrupted more than half of the hearings in the bribery casePhoto10:29 AM • 786 views
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
Exclusive
10:23 AM • 1836 views
Resumption of airport operations in Ukraine: the Ministry of Community Development named the conditionsPhoto
Exclusive
07:41 AM • 46429 views
A week of contrasts and deep processes: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for August 11 – 17Photo
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 73569 views
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory05:15 AM • 77215 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Serhiy Leshchenko
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Germany
Lviv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideoAugust 9, 03:20 PM • 78513 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideoAugust 9, 01:49 PM • 191287 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 344653 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 247897 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 256184 views
Actual
The Guardian
Kh-101
Facebook
Eurofighter Typhoon
The New York Times

Volvo EX30 avoids 147% US tariff threat by moving production from China

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

Volvo Cars has moved production of EX30 models for the US from China to Belgium. This will help avoid high anti-China tariffs and reduce delivery waiting times.

Volvo EX30 avoids 147% US tariff threat by moving production from China

Volvo Cars has moved the production of its award-winning EX30 models, destined for US roads, from the Zhangjiakou plant in China to the Ghent plant in Belgium to avoid protectionist anti-Chinese tariffs, UNN reports, citing Electrek.

Details

Production of the Volvo EX30 began at the company's Ghent plant back in April, but the first cars were intended for the domestic Swedish market and export to Europe, but this move was not primarily motivated by avoiding tariffs. As Electrive reports, the company seemed content to continue importing its compact electric crossover from China and agreed to new 28.8% tariffs (previously 10%). However, the waiting time for car delivery from China turned out to be too long.

According to Arek Nowinski, head of Volvo Cars' European division, in 2024, Swedish and German buyers in some cases had to wait up to eight months for their EX30, Automotive News reports. However, once production in Ghent is fully launched, the waiting time should be reduced to approximately 90 days. This waiting time, as well as the price increase associated with tariffs, negatively affected the sales of the Volvo electric car, which was originally produced in China. For example, in 2024, the EX30 ranked third in electric car sales in Europe, but dropped out of the top ten by the end of the first half of 2025.

Global EV sales are soaring: China leads, Europe sets records26.07.25, 12:53 • 5704 views

"Now the car is produced in Europe, which means faster delivery times," Volvo Cars CEO Hakan Samuelsson told Automotive News. "We need to return to the EX30's sales and market share figures that were in place before the tariffs were introduced."

Volvo EX30
Volvo EX30

The EX30's move to Ghent is good news for American fans of Volvo's compact and agile electric car. Now that it is no longer produced exclusively in China, Volvo has decided to wait, "updating its product line in the US to better match market trends (read: crossovers) and the changing political situation (read: tariffs and inflation)."

"The reason? The Chinese-made version of the EX30 is practically unsellable in the US due to the introduction of 147% tariffs on cars imported from China. At the same time, tariffs on cars imported from Europe are only 15%, which allows the EX30 to remain in a competitive price range," the publication states.

Ghent and South Carolina are expected to play an increasingly important role in Volvo's American product portfolio — at least for the next three years, the publication writes.

Google and Volvo Announce Revolutionary Electric SUV on Android 1522.05.25, 02:34 • 4282 views

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldAuto
South Carolina
Sweden
Belgium
Europe
China
United States