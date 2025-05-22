Google and Volvo Announce Revolutionary Electric SUV on Android 15
Kyiv • UNN
Volvo Cars and Google are deepening their collaboration to give Volvo customers access to the latest versions of Android earlier than others. The first model with Android 15 will be the Volvo EX90 electric SUV.
Volvo Cars and Alphabet Google have announced that the Swedish automaker is now the leading partner in the development of Android automotive software, which should give its customers access to new versions long before they are available through automotive competitors. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.
Details
"We will be able to quickly offer our customers new features, new functions and new experiences. This really gives us an advantage in creating a fantastic customer experience," said Alvin Bakkenees, Head of Global Software Development at Volvo.
It is noted that the companies have been working together for a decade, but the deeper partnership means that Google is opening a new page: engineers will drive Volvo cars with the latest software to "feel how their product behaves in real time much earlier and much faster."
On average, the automotive industry is about two Android releases behind mobile phones - that is, "what you can do on your mobile phone, in many cases you can't do in a car
The companies promise to introduce production models of the flagship Volvo EX90 electric SUV, which runs on Android 15 - the latest version of Google's mobile operating system - as early as this year.
Let us remind you
Chinese company Xiaomi on Thursday, May 22, will present the long-awaited YU7 electric SUV, as well as other products, such as the company-developed Xring O1 mobile chip, in the development of which the company plans to invest at least 50 billion yuan (almost 7 billion dollars) for at least 10 years.
Tesla car sales in Germany halved - Reuters06.05.25, 16:26 • 7653 views