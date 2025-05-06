$41.600.11
Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 460 athletes and members of sports teams have not returned to Ukraine – Ministry of Sports
Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 460 athletes and members of sports teams have not returned to Ukraine – Ministry of Sports

Ukraine has returned 205 soldiers from Russian captivity - Zelensky

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

Dog attack in Brovary: children have returned to school, the animal has been taken under supervision In Brovary, Kyiv region, the two children who were attacked by a dog on May 30 have returned to school. The animal is currently under the supervision of veterinarians. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the Brovary City Council. It is noted that the condition of the injured children is satisfactory. "The children are in a normal psychological state, they have returned to their studies. The dog is now under supervision, veterinarians are monitoring it," the City Council said. As a reminder, on May 30, in Brovary, a dog attacked two children. The animal bit a girl and a boy, causing injuries of varying severity. The children were hospitalized. According to preliminary information, the dog had owners. The police opened criminal proceedings over the attack.

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?

Friedrich Merz was not elected as the new Chancellor of Germany

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

Day of the Infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the role of infantrymen during the war against the Russian Federation

The Cabinet of Ministers still does not have the results of the NABU audit: the Commission's work has been going on for more than half a year

Tesla car sales in Germany halved - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2308 views

In April, Tesla sales in Germany fell by 45.9% to 885 cars. However, the total number of new electric car registrations increased by 53.5%, and BYD sales increased eightfold.

Tesla car sales in Germany halved - Reuters

In April, Tesla sold half as many cars in Germany as last year. At the same time, the total number of newly registered electric vehicles increased by 53.5% last month. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Sales in Germany almost halved in April

- the German road traffic agency KBA said on Tuesday.

According to the agency, Tesla sold 885 cars in the country last month, down 45.9% from last year. The number of Tesla cars sold from January to April 2025 decreased by 60.4% to 5,820 units compared to the same period last year.

For comparison, the total number of new electric vehicles registered in April increased by 53.5% compared to last year

- added in KBA.

According to the publication, citing data from last week, the automaker's sales have been falling for four consecutive months in most of Europe, as Europeans buy more Chinese electric vehicles and some protest against the political views of CEO Elon Musk.

The German agency reported that sales of Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD in April increased more than eightfold to 1,566 units, and since the beginning of the year - almost fivefold to 2,791 units in total.

Peugeot 208 and Dacia Sandero Become Bestsellers: Which Cars are Preferred in Europe25.04.25, 13:10 • 11932 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

EconomyNews of the WorldAuto
Tesla, Inc.
Elon Musk
Germany
