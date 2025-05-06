Tesla car sales in Germany halved - Reuters
In April, Tesla sales in Germany fell by 45.9% to 885 cars. However, the total number of new electric car registrations increased by 53.5%, and BYD sales increased eightfold.
In April, Tesla sold half as many cars in Germany as last year. At the same time, the total number of newly registered electric vehicles increased by 53.5% last month. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.
Sales in Germany almost halved in April
According to the agency, Tesla sold 885 cars in the country last month, down 45.9% from last year. The number of Tesla cars sold from January to April 2025 decreased by 60.4% to 5,820 units compared to the same period last year.
For comparison, the total number of new electric vehicles registered in April increased by 53.5% compared to last year
According to the publication, citing data from last week, the automaker's sales have been falling for four consecutive months in most of Europe, as Europeans buy more Chinese electric vehicles and some protest against the political views of CEO Elon Musk.
The German agency reported that sales of Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD in April increased more than eightfold to 1,566 units, and since the beginning of the year - almost fivefold to 2,791 units in total.
