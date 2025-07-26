Global EV sales are soaring: China leads, Europe sets records

$41.770.00
49.100.00
ukenru
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
July 25, 06:39 PM • 19669 views
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
July 25, 03:49 PM • 51576 views
Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
July 25, 02:49 PM • 147985 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
July 25, 02:30 PM • 64506 views
Electricity tariffs for the population will remain unchanged despite the increase in price caps - NEURC
Exclusive
July 25, 02:19 PM • 63298 views
Lending does not mean giving away: a financial guide for the kind-hearted
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 101946 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
July 25, 11:31 AM • 41423 views
Death of MP Yaroslav Rushchyshyn in a car accident: proceedings opened
July 25, 10:08 AM • 54517 views
Zelenskyy approved the extension of martial law and mobilization
Exclusive
July 25, 09:34 AM • 51060 views
Ukrainians can expect cheaper food in August: economist reveals reasons
July 25, 09:03 AM • 91882 views
Rada to convene on July 31 to consider the NABU and SAPO bill - Stefanchuk
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
2.2m/s
48%
748mm
Popular news
Kharkiv suffered a massive combined attack by the Russian Federation: the enemy used several types of weapons at onceJuly 26, 01:17 AM • 10682 views
Russian troops attacked Zmiiv in Kharkiv region with a missile and 10 UAVs: three people were injuredJuly 26, 02:00 AM • 11459 views
One person died in Dnipro due to massive shelling by the Russian FederationJuly 26, 03:45 AM • 12557 views
Another 1080 occupiers, 7 tanks, and 35 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy lossesJuly 26, 04:20 AM • 15020 views
US and China confront each other over Ukraine at UN - Reuters07:20 AM • 8662 views
Publications
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?July 25, 02:49 PM • 147985 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 101946 views
Playing the same tune: analysis showed that Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" promote identical thesesJuly 25, 09:04 AM • 153574 views
Constitutional order must be restoredJuly 24, 07:02 PM • 127821 views
Return of old norms, mandatory polygraph, and ban on travel abroad: what Zelenskyy's bill on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO entailsJuly 24, 05:41 PM • 147414 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Emmanuel Macron
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipro
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Coldplay Concert Scandal: Gwyneth Paltrow Becomes "Interim Spokesperson" for Astronomer After CEO and HR Director Resign11:00 AM • 252 views
DJ Miss Monique performed on the Tomorrowland stage and unfurled the Ukrainian flag06:28 AM • 5894 views
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 255899 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 369308 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 448090 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Kh-59
MIM-104 Patriot

Global EV sales are soaring: China leads, Europe sets records

Kyiv • UNN

 • 974 views

Global electric vehicle sales grew by 37% in the first half of 2024, reaching 5.9 million units. China remains the dominant market with 3.7 million new EVs, while Europe recorded a record 1.2 million sales.

Global EV sales are soaring: China leads, Europe sets records

Global electric vehicle sales are gaining momentum again thanks to strong growth in China and renewed impetus in Europe, according to a new analysis by consulting firm PwC, UNN reports with reference to dpa.

Details

"In the first half of the year, over 5.9 million electric vehicles (BEVs) were registered worldwide, which is 37% more than in the same period of 2024. For comparison, annual sales in 2024 increased by only 14%," the report says.

It is noted that China remains the dominant force in the market, accounting for over 3.7 million new electric vehicles, which is 47% more than last year.

Meanwhile, according to PwC, Europe has also experienced a "renaissance" in electric vehicles: 1.2 million electric vehicles were sold in the region, which is 25% more and a new record for the first half of the year. Analysts say that stricter CO2 emission limits for car fleets likely contributed to this growth.

However, Europe is gradually losing its position as a global electric vehicle market due to faster growth in other countries, particularly China, the publication notes.

"German car manufacturers are unlikely to benefit from this huge momentum," PwC noted, pointing to a 32% drop in electric vehicle sales by German manufacturers in China. However, these car manufacturers achieved significant growth across Europe during the same period.

Global EV sales up 24% - report15.07.25, 15:09 • 4697 views

Addition

Automakers have called on Europe to further stimulate demand for battery-powered electric vehicles after sales of all new cars in June fell the most in ten months. The European Automobile Manufacturers' Association reported that new electric vehicle registrations fell by 5.1% to 1.24 million.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

News of the WorldAuto
Europe
Germany
China
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9