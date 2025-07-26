Global EV sales are soaring: China leads, Europe sets records

Global electric vehicle sales are gaining momentum again thanks to strong growth in China and renewed impetus in Europe, according to a new analysis by consulting firm PwC, UNN reports with reference to dpa.

"In the first half of the year, over 5.9 million electric vehicles (BEVs) were registered worldwide, which is 37% more than in the same period of 2024. For comparison, annual sales in 2024 increased by only 14%," the report says.

It is noted that China remains the dominant force in the market, accounting for over 3.7 million new electric vehicles, which is 47% more than last year.

Meanwhile, according to PwC, Europe has also experienced a "renaissance" in electric vehicles: 1.2 million electric vehicles were sold in the region, which is 25% more and a new record for the first half of the year. Analysts say that stricter CO2 emission limits for car fleets likely contributed to this growth.

However, Europe is gradually losing its position as a global electric vehicle market due to faster growth in other countries, particularly China, the publication notes.

"German car manufacturers are unlikely to benefit from this huge momentum," PwC noted, pointing to a 32% drop in electric vehicle sales by German manufacturers in China. However, these car manufacturers achieved significant growth across Europe during the same period.

Automakers have called on Europe to further stimulate demand for battery-powered electric vehicles after sales of all new cars in June fell the most in ten months. The European Automobile Manufacturers' Association reported that new electric vehicle registrations fell by 5.1% to 1.24 million.