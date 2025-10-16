The legendary Volkswagen Touareg is being discontinued: the date of the conveyor stop is known

The Volkswagen Touareg, which debuted back in 2002, remained for many years the benchmark of German comfort and technological advancement in the premium SUV segment. However, from spring 2026, it will no longer be produced – order acceptance will end in March, and the assembly line in Wolfsburg will stop permanently. This is reported by Motor1, writes UNN.

To give the model a worthy send-off, the company introduced the Touareg Final Edition, available in all trim levels. Distinctive features of the version include laser engraving of the logo near the rear pillars and tactile interior details – the inscription Final Edition on the leather trim of the gear lever and illuminated panel in front of the passenger. The car also received exclusive ambient lighting and illuminated sills with the same inscription.

However, fans expected a grander farewell. The design and technical part remained without noticeable updates, so the last Touareg rather symbolically concludes the era of internal combustion engines at VW. In Germany, the cost of the Final Edition starts from 75,025 euros without additional options.

Interestingly, a note appeared in the company's press release: it only concerns the end of the Touareg with an internal combustion engine. This hints that the name may return in the form of an electric car – perhaps as the Volkswagen ID. Touareg. This approach is consistent with the brand's new strategy, which combines the ID prefix with traditional models (as in the case of the upcoming ID. Polo).

From a historical perspective, the Touareg became part of Ferdinand Piëch's ambitious strategy, who sought to bring Volkswagen into the premium segment along with the Phaeton sedan. While the Phaeton remained in the past, the Touareg endured three generations – the last, introduced in 2018, is still highly valued for its comfort and technology.

Touareg's platform "relatives" will continue their lives: the Porsche Cayenne will remain on the market until the 2030s, the Audi Q7 is preparing for an update, and the Bentley Bentayga and Lamborghini Urus will continue to bring profit to the concern. The Touareg, however, leaves the stage, perhaps to return in an electric future.

