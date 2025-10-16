The legendary Volkswagen Touareg is being discontinued: the date of the conveyor stop is known

$41.760.01
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's included
09:20 AM • 16432 views
DTEK explained why blackout schedules are needed if they are introduced
07:59 AM • 30489 views
Over Ukraine, 283 out of 320 enemy drones and 5 out of 37 missiles neutralized, 18 lost, most of the missiles launched by Russia were ballistic
07:53 AM • 48964 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to do
October 16, 06:35 AM • 16970 views
Trump initiates creation of fund to support Ukraine: where they plan to get the money from - The Telegraph
October 16, 05:41 AM • 36381 views
17 NATO countries joined PURL for US arms supplies to Ukraine - Rutte
October 15, 10:25 PM • 28750 views
"Key meeting of the day": Yermak discussed with Secretary Rubio the preparation of negotiations between the Presidents of Ukraine and the United States
October 15, 08:42 PM • 24970 views
"Stop killing Ukrainians and stop killing Russians": Trump appealed to Putin
October 15, 06:12 PM • 34749 views
In Kyiv region, Lexus hit a moose: driver died, passenger in serious condition
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Russian attack halted gas production facilities in Poltava region - DTEK
NABU is systematically ill: corruption and raiding by detectives cast doubt on the expediency of its existence
10 regions and Kyiv faced emergency power outages - Ukrenergo
Victoria's Secret 2025: the brightest moments of the legendary fashion show
Zelenskyy signed a decree appointing Olha Reshetylova as Ukraine's first military ombudsperson
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's included
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to do
07:53 AM • 48956 views
Victoria's Secret 2025: the brightest moments of the legendary fashion show
NABU is systematically ill: corruption and raiding by detectives cast doubt on the expediency of its existence
Quiet hunting: which mushrooms to pick in October and how not to confuse them with poisonous "doubles"
UNN Lite
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photo
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hair
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumors
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal events
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tour
The legendary Volkswagen Touareg is being discontinued: the date of the conveyor stop is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1962 views

The Volkswagen Touareg will cease production in the spring of 2026, with order taking ending in March. The company introduced the Touareg Final Edition, which features laser engraving and interior lighting.

The legendary Volkswagen Touareg is being discontinued: the date of the conveyor stop is known

The Volkswagen Touareg, which debuted back in 2002, remained for many years the benchmark of German comfort and technological advancement in the premium SUV segment. However, from spring 2026, it will no longer be produced – order acceptance will end in March, and the assembly line in Wolfsburg will stop permanently. This is reported by Motor1, writes UNN.

Details

To give the model a worthy send-off, the company introduced the Touareg Final Edition, available in all trim levels. Distinctive features of the version include laser engraving of the logo near the rear pillars and tactile interior details – the inscription Final Edition on the leather trim of the gear lever and illuminated panel in front of the passenger. The car also received exclusive ambient lighting and illuminated sills with the same inscription.

New Power for Drifting: Ford Unveils the Advantages of the Seventh-Generation Mustang with the RTR Performance Pack16.10.25, 12:51 • 1856 views

However, fans expected a grander farewell. The design and technical part remained without noticeable updates, so the last Touareg rather symbolically concludes the era of internal combustion engines at VW. In Germany, the cost of the Final Edition starts from 75,025 euros without additional options.

Interestingly, a note appeared in the company's press release: it only concerns the end of the Touareg with an internal combustion engine. This hints that the name may return in the form of an electric car – perhaps as the Volkswagen ID. Touareg. This approach is consistent with the brand's new strategy, which combines the ID prefix with traditional models (as in the case of the upcoming ID. Polo).

Subaru announced two new sports cars - an electric and a gasoline one15.10.25, 19:18 • 2866 views

From a historical perspective, the Touareg became part of Ferdinand Piëch's ambitious strategy, who sought to bring Volkswagen into the premium segment along with the Phaeton sedan. While the Phaeton remained in the past, the Touareg endured three generations – the last, introduced in 2018, is still highly valued for its comfort and technology.

Touareg's platform "relatives" will continue their lives: the Porsche Cayenne will remain on the market until the 2030s, the Audi Q7 is preparing for an update, and the Bentley Bentayga and Lamborghini Urus will continue to bring profit to the concern. The Touareg, however, leaves the stage, perhaps to return in an electric future.

Honoring a legend: Renault brings back an unusual 80s car in an updated form15.10.25, 20:02 • 3106 views

Stepan Haftko

