Honoring a legend: Renault brings back an unusual 80s car in an updated form

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1432 views

Renault revives the iconic R5 Turbo 3E, releasing an updated electric version. The new car has 555 hp and accelerates to 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds.

Honoring a legend: Renault brings back an unusual 80s car in an updated form

Rumors about the R5 turbo 3E – the wildest car of the 80s – first appeared in 2022, and a full announcement of the new model came last year. Finally, the new Renault R5 debuted in the documentary series about the transformation of Renault Group, "Anatomy of a Comeback," which will be available for viewing from December.

This is reported by T-Online and Auto Świat, according to UNN.

Details

Renault decided to bring back one of the most iconic car models of the 1980s: at that time, the Renault 5 Turbo stirred up and, to some extent, divided opinions among automotive connoisseurs.

Compact like a small car, explosive like a sports car. It accelerated almost like a Porsche 911, constantly won rallies, and cost as much as a Mercedes S-Class. A car that simultaneously evoked admiration, fear, and excitement.

- writes T-Online.

And now it's back, but in an updated electric form. In an attempt to leap into the future technically, the Renault 5 Turbo 3E remains true to its model.

Two wheel-hub motors on the rear axle provide 555 hp and 4800 Newton-meters of torque.

- states the review.

Similar to the characteristics of its glorious predecessor, the new R5 Turbo transmits its power exclusively to the rear wheels.

Interesting fact: unlike many all-wheel-drive electric sports cars, the new R5 Turbo retains true rear-wheel drive. Its acceleration from zero to 100 km/h takes 3.5 seconds. Interestingly, the original Turbo would take almost 7 seconds.

The premiere of the unique car was also extraordinary.

The Renault R5 Turbo 3E debuted in the documentary series "Anatomy of a Comeback," which tells the story of the Renault Group's transformation, the "Renaultation" program, and the company's behind-the-scenes journey. The film is available for viewing on Prime Video from December 13.

Recall

Subaru unveiled two new STI concept cars - one with an electric motor, the other with a gasoline engine.

Hyundai is working on a new internal combustion engine for mid-engine cars, described as high-revving and high-performance. The RM (Racing Midship) project has been ongoing since 2012.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Auto
Film
Series