Honoring a legend: Renault brings back an unusual 80s car in an updated form
Renault revives the iconic R5 Turbo 3E, releasing an updated electric version. The new car has 555 hp and accelerates to 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds.
Rumors about the R5 turbo 3E – the wildest car of the 80s – first appeared in 2022, and a full announcement of the new model came last year. Finally, the new Renault R5 debuted in the documentary series about the transformation of Renault Group, "Anatomy of a Comeback," which will be available for viewing from December.
Renault decided to bring back one of the most iconic car models of the 1980s: at that time, the Renault 5 Turbo stirred up and, to some extent, divided opinions among automotive connoisseurs.
Compact like a small car, explosive like a sports car. It accelerated almost like a Porsche 911, constantly won rallies, and cost as much as a Mercedes S-Class. A car that simultaneously evoked admiration, fear, and excitement.
And now it's back, but in an updated electric form. In an attempt to leap into the future technically, the Renault 5 Turbo 3E remains true to its model.
Two wheel-hub motors on the rear axle provide 555 hp and 4800 Newton-meters of torque.
Similar to the characteristics of its glorious predecessor, the new R5 Turbo transmits its power exclusively to the rear wheels.
Interesting fact: unlike many all-wheel-drive electric sports cars, the new R5 Turbo retains true rear-wheel drive. Its acceleration from zero to 100 km/h takes 3.5 seconds. Interestingly, the original Turbo would take almost 7 seconds.
The premiere of the unique car was also extraordinary.
The Renault R5 Turbo 3E debuted in the documentary series "Anatomy of a Comeback," which tells the story of the Renault Group's transformation, the "Renaultation" program, and the company's behind-the-scenes journey. The film is available for viewing on Prime Video from December 13.
