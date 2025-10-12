The Russian government added Renault to the list of sanctioned companies due to the possible production of drones for Ukraine

$41.510.00
48.210.00
ukenru
October 11, 04:00 PM • 23694 views
A selection of films for long October evenings: from romance to dramaVideo
October 11, 02:06 PM • 39399 views
EES verification system introduced at EU borders: what Ukrainians need to know
October 11, 01:21 PM • 24623 views
There are good options, strong ideas: Zelenskyy discussed strengthening Ukrainian air defense with Trump
October 11, 12:56 PM • 30018 views
Death of blogger Hanich in Kyiv: what is known about him, and to whom he wrote before his death
October 11, 12:10 PM • 22287 views
SBU drones hit Bashneft refinery, 1,400 kilometers from Ukraine - source
October 11, 08:54 AM • 25520 views
In Kyiv, a well-known blogger was found in a car with a gunshot wound to the head: the police initiated criminal proceedings
October 10, 07:08 PM • 33624 views
Zelenskyy dissatisfied with the protection of Kyiv's thermal power plants
October 10, 05:04 PM • 42937 views
Svyrydenko submitted a proposal to the Rada regarding the appointment of Tetiana Berezhna as Minister of Culture
October 10, 03:17 PM • 63166 views
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in costPhoto
October 10, 02:10 PM • 35226 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for US visit: Zelenskyy reveals details
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
1m/s
94%
750mm
Popular news
Woman's body found near garbage containers in Kyiv's Obolon districtOctober 11, 03:37 PM • 13168 views
Buryatia authorities urge not to eat marmots due to an outbreak of bubonic plague - Russian mediaOctober 11, 03:51 PM • 9348 views
Belgorod region in the Russian Federation under attack: Luch TPP likely attacked againOctober 11, 04:58 PM • 3096 views
Partisans of "ATESH" report catastrophic losses of occupiers in the southOctober 11, 06:44 PM • 3308 views
Drone attack: temporarily occupied Donetsk engulfed in massive fire - mediaVideo08:48 PM • 11665 views
Publications
A selection of films for long October evenings: from romance to dramaVideoOctober 11, 04:00 PM • 23689 views
EES verification system introduced at EU borders: what Ukrainians need to know October 11, 02:06 PM • 39391 views
Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2025 National Selection Final: who will represent Ukraine and where to watch itOctober 11, 08:00 AM • 28921 views
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in costPhotoOctober 10, 03:17 PM • 63164 views
Chargers, gas stoves, and generators: how much comfort costs during blackoutsPhotoOctober 10, 01:35 PM • 48754 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Kostiantyn Hanich
Bloggers
Sébastien Lecornu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Odesa
Canada
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bradley Cooper to star in 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel alongside Margot RobbieOctober 10, 11:09 AM • 33725 views
Meghan Markle in a black suit impressed with a rare red carpet appearance with Prince HarryVideoOctober 10, 10:04 AM • 35931 views
84-year-old billionaire Martha Stewart wowed the internet with a new look and responded to hatersPhotoOctober 10, 09:18 AM • 38224 views
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 104014 views
Netflix makes games available on TVsOctober 9, 06:39 AM • 46978 views
Actual
Bild
Hand grenade
ATACMS
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

The Russian government added Renault to the list of sanctioned companies due to the possible production of drones for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

The Russian government has added the French car manufacturer Renault SAS to the sanctions list amid reports of the company's possible production of drones for Ukraine. This entails a ban on transactions and restrictions on fulfilling obligations to sanctioned companies.

The Russian government added Renault to the list of sanctioned companies due to the possible production of drones for Ukraine

The Russian government has added the French car manufacturer Renault SAS to its sanctions list amid reports of the company's possible production of drones for Ukraine. This is stated in a decree published on the official portal of legal information, reports UNN with reference to The Moscow Times.

Details

The publication indicates that it is a list of foreign companies operating in the field of military-technical cooperation, to which "special economic measures" are applied. It provides for retaliatory measures "in connection with unfriendly actions" of certain foreign states.

Among such measures are a ban on transactions for those on the list, including foreign trade contracts, restrictions on fulfilling obligations to sanctioned companies under already concluded agreements, a ban on making payments whose beneficiaries are persons from the list, as well as transactions with securities.

- the article says.

The authors add that the Russian government compiled this sanctions list in May 2022. It includes another category of companies that fell under restrictions: legal entities to which special economic measures apply. In June, another representative of the European automotive industry that operated on the Russian market, the truck manufacturer Daimler Truck AG (Germany), was added to this list.

For reference

Renault came to Russia in the early 1990s. In 1992-1993, the concern opened its first office, and in 1998, it signed an agreement with the Moscow government to create a joint venture "Avtoframos". By 2005, a full-cycle plant was created on its basis. Then Renault gradually increased its share in the enterprise to 100%, which in 2014 was renamed CJSC "Renault Russia".

In April 2022, after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the car concern, which occupied almost 30% of the Russian car market, decided to transfer its enterprises to the state for a symbolic price of one ruble, while receiving a six-year option with the possibility of buying back its business in the country.

After the company's departure, the Moscow plant "Renault Russia" was re-profiled into the "Moskvich" automobile plant, where they then began to assemble copies of Chinese cars under the Soviet brand from kits purchased in Beijing.

In June 2025, reports appeared that Renault could start producing drones in Ukraine, with a proposal to the concern from the French Ministry of Defense. The company itself claimed that a decision had not yet been made. After that, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov stated that the possible implementation of such plans would be an "unfriendly action" towards Russia and warned that it would also be an obstacle to Renault's return to Russia.

Recall

In June, then-French Armed Forces Minister Sébastien Lecornu announced that a "major French car manufacturer" would produce drones in Ukraine.

Renault does not rule out returning to Russia after the end of Russian military aggression in Ukraine21.02.25, 13:59 • 26989 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyNews of the World
Ukraine