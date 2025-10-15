$41.750.14
48.240.10
ukenru
October 15, 10:41 AM
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Exclusive
October 15, 10:14 AM
Second month without a decision: the consideration of the complaint against the closure of the case against the NBU's chief lawyer Zyma has been disrupted again
October 15, 09:25 AM
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
October 15, 09:00 AM
Zelenskyy formed Odesa CMA and appointed Lysak as its head
October 15, 08:32 AM
Around 4,500 new fines monthly: TCCs intensify military registration checks – infographic
Exclusive
October 15, 08:03 AM
Rape of a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia: defense tells at what stage the appeal against the verdict for the boys is being considered
October 15, 07:49 AM
Russia attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure three times in a week, hitting a thermal power plant overnight - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 15, 07:17 AM
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and prevention
October 15, 07:08 AM
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
October 15, 06:15 AM
General Staff confirmed repeated strike on oil terminal in Feodosia and attack on other objects of the Russian occupier
Погода
+7°
1.7m/s
68%
754mm
Subaru announced two new sports cars - an electric and a gasoline one

Kyiv • UNN

 • 812 views

Subaru unveiled two new STI-branded concept cars: the electric Performance-E fastback and the gasoline Performance-B, which resembles the WRX sports hatchback. Both models will be officially shown on October 29 at an exhibition in Japan.

Subaru announced two new sports cars - an electric and a gasoline one

Subaru has unveiled two new concept cars under the STI brand – one with an electric motor, the other with a gasoline engine. The electric Performance-E has a stylish fastback design, while the gasoline-powered Performance-B resembles a sporty WRX hatchback. Both models will be officially shown on October 29 at an exhibition in Japan, UNN reports with reference to Motor1.

Details

Ahead of the 2025 Japan Auto Show, the country's leading automakers are actively showcasing their new products. On Monday, Toyota unveiled an electric Corolla and a Century coupe, and the next day Mazda showed an elegant four-door car. Now it's Subaru's turn, which has published the first images of two new models under the STI brand.

One of them is the all-electric Performance-E STI, designed in a fastback style. It features narrow headlights, a streamlined hood, and an aggressive front bumper design, while its wheels are adorned with gold aerodynamic inserts.

Hyundai is developing a new "never-before-seen" engine15.10.25, 17:03 • 1282 views

Meanwhile, the gasoline-powered Performance-B STI looks like a true sports hatchback that could compete with the Toyota GR Corolla. The photo shows a large roof spoiler, emphasizing the car's aggressive style. This is not the first time Subaru has shown this model – it was first demonstrated back in June. The car has extended fenders, a distinctive WRX-style front end, and ventilation holes on both sides of the hood.

Subaru claims that the internal combustion engine works in conjunction with their symmetrical all-wheel drive system, but other details remain unknown. As the publication notes, it's a bit strange to see an STI with a gasoline engine, given that only a few months ago the company stated that electric vehicles would be produced under this brand in the future.

New Toyota Corolla surprised with its appearance: first concept photos14.10.25, 12:47 • 3492 views

Subaru's new products feature red accents and the recognizable Subaru Tecnica International logo. It is not yet known whether any of the models will go into mass production. Their official debut will take place on October 29 at the Japan Mobility Show 2025, where they will share the stage with the Trailseeker, Forester Wilderness, Outback Wilderness models, and the retro 1983 GL Family Huckster car.

Nissan Ariya 2026 to get updated design: what's known10.10.25, 08:41 • 3612 views

Alona Utkina

TechnologiesAuto
Toyota
Japan