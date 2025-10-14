New Toyota Corolla surprised with its appearance: first concept photos

The new Toyota Corolla surprised everyone with its appearance, although it is currently a concept, reports Motor1.com, writes UNN.

Details

"While we patiently waited for the Lexus LFR to appear in public, Toyota delivered something completely different. The supercar has not yet appeared, but a loud live broadcast from Japan still showed several interesting cars. Alongside the six-wheeled Lexus LS minivan and the Century coupe on stilts, this was also presented: the new Corolla," the publication says.

Although it is officially a concept, the use of conventional side mirrors gives the impression that the car is close to production, the publication writes. But, as the publication notes, what is really interesting is that the fuel filler cap on the front fender "clearly hints at an electric car." "Technically, it could be a plug-in hybrid," the publication points out.

While an electric version is reportedly almost guaranteed, it's hard to imagine a future without an internal combustion engine Corolla. "After all, it's the best-selling model in automotive history, and Toyota would be hurting itself by offering it only in an electric version. Given the company's long-standing skepticism that electric vehicles will ever completely take over the market, an internal combustion engine option is likely to have a long life," the publication writes.

For now, Toyota, as stated, is keeping the details under wraps, so one can only guess. Perhaps this electric Corolla will be sold alongside a practically identical gasoline model, similar to how the new Lexus ES looks almost the same with both hybrid and electric powertrains.

Alternatively, the publication notes, Toyota could combine this audacious Corolla with a more traditional ICE model. "The current generation is not too risky in terms of style, while this concept is much bolder. Notable design details include pixelated daytime running lights, a 'ducktail' spoiler, and a beltline that slopes down near the A-pillars.

The short hood hints at a dedicated EV platform. On the other hand, Toyota is also already hinting at a new ultra-compact four-cylinder engine that could be installed under the hood, so it's not entirely clear yet whether this concept will be exclusively electric, the publication notes.

"In any case, the design clearly indicates a new, vibrant direction for the Corolla after decades of cautious approaches," the report says.

The full premiere will take place at the Japan Mobility Show 2025, which opens on October 29.

Nissan Ariya 2026 to get updated design: what's known