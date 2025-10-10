$41.400.09
Nissan Ariya 2026 to get updated design: what's known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1416 views

The 2026 Nissan Ariya electric crossover will receive an updated design, a new Google-powered infotainment system, and V2L functionality. The car will debut at the Japan Mobility Show on October 31, but will not be available in the US market.

Nissan Ariya 2026 to get updated design: what's known

The Nissan electric crossover (SUV) is awaiting its first major update. The new Nissan Ariya has been unveiled, showcasing a design closer to the 2026 LEAF, writes UNN with reference to Electrek.

Details

The 2026 Nissan Ariya will feature a new look, an updated infotainment system, and a smoother ride.

Nissan gave us a sneak peek of the new electric SUV ahead of its official debut at the upcoming Japan Mobility Show.

The new Ariya lacks the black, closed grille and air intakes, giving it a sleeker, more minimalist look reminiscent of the third-generation LEAF. It also adopted the LEAF's slim, angular LED headlight design. Nissan stated that the new front-end design "exudes a more modern and high-quality feel."

While the front end has been fully revealed, it remains to be seen what the rear will look like. Like the 2026 LEAF, it will likely feature smoother lines and updated headlights.

Nissan confirmed that the new electric SUV will be equipped with a new infotainment system with integrated Google. It will also feature a "car-to-load" (V2L) function. Both of these features are already implemented in the new LEAF.

According to Nissan, thanks to an updated suspension, the refreshed Ariya will be more comfortable to drive. More details on pricing, range, and other specifications will be available closer to the sales launch.

The new Nissan Ariya will debut at the Japan Mobility Show 2025, which starts on October 31. It will appear in Japan later this fiscal year, followed by overseas markets. However, US residents will not see the update. Nissan is excluding the Ariya SUV from its 2026 US model lineup, focusing on the launch of the new LEAF. The automaker stated that it will continue to support current owners, but whether it will return for the 2027 model year is still unclear.

Nissan stated that the 2026 LEAF will have the lowest starting MSRP of any new EV currently sold in the US, starting at just $29,990.

New Nissan Leaf faced problems even before its release: what is the reason18.09.25, 17:00 • 2838 views

