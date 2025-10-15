$41.750.14
Hyundai is developing a new "never-before-seen" engine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 840 views

Automaker Hyundai is working on a new internal combustion engine for mid-engine cars, described as high-revving and high-performance. The RM (Racing Midship) project has been ongoing since 2012, and the company is overcoming challenges for mass production.

Hyundai is developing a new "never-before-seen" engine

Automaker Hyundai is developing a new internal combustion engine for mid-engine cars, Motor1.com reports, writes UNN.

Details

"Hyundai has been experimenting with mid-engine prototypes for over a decade," the publication writes.

Work on the RM (Racing Midship) project, as stated, began in 2012, but it was only a few years later that the RM14 was released to the world in the form of a rear-wheel-drive Veloster with an engine mounted between the axles. The subsequent RM15, RM16, and RM19 were also based on this unusual hatchback, but a production version was never released.

"However, it seems Hyundai has not abandoned the idea of creating a mid-engine car. A new official video published on YouTube by the company's Korean subsidiary confirms that the project is still alive," the publication states.

In it, as stated, a researcher from the engine development team officially declares that the MR (Midship, rear-wheel drive) engine "is currently under development."

With the engine described as high-revving and high-performance, it was not without challenges: engineers admit they faced "many difficulties." Nevertheless, Hyundai seems to be gradually eliminating all shortcomings, suggesting that the project will eventually reach the production stage, the publication writes.

The company's stated goal, as indicated, is "to develop an engine that meets market performance requirements and to mass-produce it without any problems." While it's impossible to say for sure, this statement makes it unlikely that Hyundai is referring to the twin-turbo V-8 engine developed for the Genesis Magma Racing GMR-001 race car, the publication notes.

Hyundai calls the new engine "unseen before" and says it features a "completely different" design and configuration. At the same time, the GMR power unit, developed by Hyundai Motorsport in Germany since 2024, is based on a four-cylinder 1.6-liter engine from the WRC program, sharing approximately 60% of its parts with this smaller unit, the publication writes.

"Until Hyundai or Genesis clarify the situation, we can only guess. Perhaps the video mentions a new V-8 for endurance racing. Another likely scenario is that Hyundai is developing a similar powertrain for road cars under the recently created Genesis Magma Performance sub-brand or the Hyundai N line. A third option involves the development of two different engines: a V-8 for LMDh and another internal combustion engine for a mid-engine street car with a Hyundai or Genesis emblem," the publication states.

Meanwhile, as noted, Hyundai will release the production-ready N Vision 74 supercar, which the company has long hinted at. Even if it doesn't have an internal combustion engine, the combination of two hydrogen tanks and a battery pack is intriguing. With 671 horsepower and a futuristic design reminiscent of a modernized DeLorean DMC-12, it certainly grabs attention, the publication writes.

Enthusiasts might argue that putting this V-8 behind the seats of a flagship N model would be a much better solution, but Hyundai has said nothing about the possibility of putting a gasoline engine in its radical sports car, the publication notes.

Julia Shramko

