Hyundai reports sharp 12% sales growth and significant contribution from electric cars

Automaker Hyundai reported a 12% increase in sales in August, as well as a rapid growth in electric vehicle sales, UNN reports with reference to Autoblog.

Details

The South Korean automaker reported record sales figures for several models, including the Santa Fe, Palisade, and Ioniq 5. Hyundai's sales in August totaled over 88,000 units, a 12% increase compared to the same period last year.

"August was an exceptional month for us, with retail and overall sales significantly exceeding our previous best August results," said Randy Parker, president and CEO of Hyundai Motor North America. "This momentum allows us to confidently move towards the best year in our history."

As is typical in the industry, crossovers and SUVs led Hyundai's sales. The 2025 Hyundai Tucson, with its updated design and improved infotainment system, overshadowed all others, selling over 17,900 units. Despite the Tucson being the automaker's best-selling model, Tucson sales fell 19% year-over-year.

2025 Hyundai Tucson

The Hyundai Palisade and Elantra each sold more than 15,000 vehicles. The Palisade, which seats up to eight passengers, saw a 39% increase in sales compared to last year. On the other hand, the Elantra, one of the most affordable cars on the market with a price of $22,125, showed a six percent increase in sales. The Santa Fe managed to increase sales by 26% compared to last year, selling 12,840 vehicles.

As for all-electric vehicles, Hyundai Ioniq 5 sales increased by 61% compared to last year, with over 7,700 units sold. Since August, Ioniq 5 sales have increased by 65% year-to-date. The Ioniq 6 sedan, which is scheduled for a facelift in the 2026 model year, showed a 30% increase in sales, with just over 1,000 vehicles leaving dealer showrooms. The Ioniq 9, which recently debuted for the 2026 model year, has already shown a strong start, with over 1,000 units sold in August.

2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai is also aiming for double-digit percentage growth in annual sales. The automaker's year-to-date sales have exceeded 607,000 vehicles, significantly more than the 548,003 vehicles sold by the manufacturer at the same time last year.

As for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, Hyundai has sold only two Nexo FCEVs this year. At this time last year, the South Korean automaker sold 87 Nexo models.

