New Power for Drifting: Ford Unveils the Advantages of the Seventh-Generation Mustang with the RTR Performance Pack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 674 views

Ford's new Mustang lineup includes the RTR performance package, which provides optimized steering and unique stability control system settings. This allows for better drifting performance and versatility in various racing disciplines.

New Power for Drifting: Ford Unveils the Advantages of the Seventh-Generation Mustang with the RTR Performance Pack

The new Mustang lineup includes a robust performance package from RTR. Among the benefits are optimized steering, unique stability control system settings, and available MagneRide shock absorbers to ensure "better drift performance." UNN reports with reference to Motor1.

Details

At the Detroit Auto Show, Ford unveiled an all-new Mustang. It was announced that the car is part of a lineup of high-performance vehicles.

The company emphasized a new direction with the release of the Dark Horse and GTD models. In addition, a high-performance option is offered for enthusiasts who value cost – the 2026 Mustang EcoBoost RTR package.

The company explained that thanks to updates from RTR, which has many years of experience in Formula Drift championships, the Mustang has been created as a more powerful drift machine.

Mustang RTR Characteristics

Among the car's features are excellent Brembo Hyper Lime brake calipers and a pedestal spoiler.

The Brembo from the GT Performance package features six-piston calipers in the front and four-piston calipers in the rear. And to enhance rigidity, Ford engineers borrowed the rear subframe and front and rear anti-roll bars from the Dark Horse.

The Mustang now features "optimized steering with increased travel." Also among the innovations are unique stability control system settings and available MagneRide shock absorbers. The latter are designed to provide "better drift performance."

Ford hopes that the Mustang RTR will be highly valued both as a drift car and as a versatile machine that should demonstrate its capabilities in drag racing, autocross, or dynamic road trips.

Recall

Ford is secretly developing a hybrid version of the S650 Mustang.

UNN also reported that modifications from G-Power, costing $42,000, transform the BMW M4 Competition into a 720-horsepower car capable of accelerating to 320 km/h.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Auto