Volkswagen released the new ID.UNYX 08 electric crossover: up to 730 km and 800 V fast charging

Volkswagen has released a new electric crossover ID.UNYX 08 for the Chinese market with a striking design, 800V ultra-fast charging architecture, and a starting price that will "undoubtedly steal even more sales from the struggling Tesla brand," Electrek reports, writes UNN.

Details

The new VW, co-developed by Volkswagen and XPeng over the past year, according to CarNewsChina, is positioned as a high-end flagship of the ID.UNYX line, which debuted in 2024, and adds a host of new features to the German brand's all-electric Chinese lineup.

The new ID.UNYX 08 will reportedly be offered with two battery options – ~82 kWh and ~95 kWh – providing a range of 630 to 730 km, depending on the drive level and trim.

These batteries will power a 230 kW (~310 hp) electric motor and can be charged at extremely high speeds thanks to an 800V system architecture that supports charging power of over 300 kW for a full charge from 10 to 80% in ~20 minutes, depending on the battery choice.

In terms of size, the new ID.UNYX 08 is exactly 5000 mm long, which is roughly equivalent to the Jeep Wagoneer S.

