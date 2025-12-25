Volkswagen released the new ID.UNYX 08 electric crossover: up to 730 km and 800 V fast charging

$42.100.05
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 27491 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 42039 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 24571 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 35200 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM • 40114 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
December 24, 11:12 AM • 21775 views
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
December 24, 08:22 AM • 22244 views
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM • 36809 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 52462 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 72121 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Popular news
US Ambassador to NATO predicts end of war in Ukraine within next 90 daysDecember 24, 09:21 PM • 5284 views
"Music that unites": The State Emergency Service Orchestra transformed Kyiv's "Zoloti Vorota" metro station into a Christmas hallVideoDecember 24, 09:40 PM • 6418 views
Russia has established full control over Belarus' food market - Foreign Intelligence Service of UkraineDecember 24, 09:59 PM • 11327 views
Humans have significantly more senses than previously thought - scientists01:45 AM • 7212 views
Trump loses influence among Americans and in the Republican Party - The Atlantic02:17 AM • 14122 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 27491 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM • 21670 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - BloombergDecember 24, 02:30 PM • 42039 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 35200 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM • 40114 views
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the routeVideoDecember 24, 02:00 PM • 14205 views
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideoDecember 24, 06:59 AM • 25681 views
Long-awaited return: Marvel unveiled the first trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday"VideoDecember 23, 08:27 PM • 13612 views
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 39363 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 35206 views
Volkswagen released the new ID.UNYX 08 electric crossover: up to 730 km and 800 V fast charging

Kyiv • UNN

 • 174 views

Volkswagen has unveiled the new ID.UNYX 08 electric crossover for the Chinese market. It features an 800 V ultra-fast charging architecture and a range of up to 730 km.

Volkswagen released the new ID.UNYX 08 electric crossover: up to 730 km and 800 V fast charging

Volkswagen has released a new electric crossover ID.UNYX 08 for the Chinese market with a striking design, 800V ultra-fast charging architecture, and a starting price that will "undoubtedly steal even more sales from the struggling Tesla brand," Electrek reports, writes UNN.

Details

The new VW, co-developed by Volkswagen and XPeng over the past year, according to CarNewsChina, is positioned as a high-end flagship of the ID.UNYX line, which debuted in 2024, and adds a host of new features to the German brand's all-electric Chinese lineup.

The new ID.UNYX 08 will reportedly be offered with two battery options – ~82 kWh and ~95 kWh – providing a range of 630 to 730 km, depending on the drive level and trim.

These batteries will power a 230 kW (~310 hp) electric motor and can be charged at extremely high speeds thanks to an 800V system architecture that supports charging power of over 300 kW for a full charge from 10 to 80% in ~20 minutes, depending on the battery choice.

In terms of size, the new ID.UNYX 08 is exactly 5000 mm long, which is roughly equivalent to the Jeep Wagoneer S.

Volkswagen showcased the new ID. Polo electric car22.12.25, 10:55 • 3899 views

Julia Shramko

