Volkswagen showcased the new ID. Polo electric car

Photo: wiki/Volkswagen_ID._Polo

Volkswagen is preparing to launch a new compact electric car, the ID. Polo, which is set to compete with the Renault 5 E-Tech. The prototype of the model has already been tested by journalists, and the production car is expected to go on sale next spring. This is reported by UNN with reference to Insideevs.

Details

The Volkswagen ID. Polo is positioned as a city electric hatchback with an initial price of around 25,000 euros. The model is designed for the European market and focuses on practicality, simplicity, and driving pleasure.

The car is built on a simplified front-wheel-drive version of the MEB platform. Because of this, it does not have independent rear suspension, unlike some more expensive Volkswagen electric cars or the Renault 5 E-Tech. At the same time, journalists who tested the prototype note good handling and comfort even on uneven roads.

The spaciousness of the interior is separately noted, in particular, in the rear row of seats. According to reviewer Thomas from Autogefühl, even for a person over 180 cm tall, there is enough space there. Also, the model received a panoramic glass roof with an electric blind, a rare option for a car of this class.

The ID. Polo demonstrates a change in Volkswagen's strategy for electric vehicle development. While the first models of the ID series were distinguished by an unusual design, the new model is more reminiscent of the brand's classic internal combustion engine cars that brought the company popularity in the past.

Recall

In November, more than 60% of new passenger car sales in Ukraine fell on five regions. Kyiv remains the leader, and regional buyer preferences vary significantly by model.