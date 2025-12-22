$42.250.09
Security guarantees for Ukraine depend on Putin - Politico
December 22, 01:25 AM • 19945 views
Pillars of fire over Taman: drones paralyzed the work of a strategic port in the Russian Federation
December 21, 08:13 PM • 33626 views
Negotiations in Florida: parties focused on four main documents - Umerov
Exclusive
December 21, 12:47 PM • 37711 views
Wet snow, fogs, and frosty nights: meteorologists revealed what the beginning of the new week will be like in Ukraine
December 21, 09:49 AM • 44936 views
Russian military forcibly removed 50 Ukrainians from Sumy region: Lubinets demands Moskalkova to immediately return them
December 21, 09:21 AM • 40721 views
Restrictions lifted: traffic restored on the Odesa — Reni highway within the village of Mayaky
December 20, 05:28 PM • 50134 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
December 20, 05:18 PM • 73009 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
December 20, 05:00 PM • 90248 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
December 20, 04:36 PM • 45995 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
Volkswagen showcased the new ID. Polo electric car

Kyiv • UNN

 • 514 views

Volkswagen is preparing to launch a new compact electric car, the ID. Polo, which will compete with the Renault 5 E-Tech, with an expected price of around 25,000 euros. The production car, positioned as an urban electric hatchback, is expected to go on sale in the spring of next year.

Volkswagen showcased the new ID. Polo electric car
Photo: wiki/Volkswagen_ID._Polo

Volkswagen is preparing to launch a new compact electric car, the ID. Polo, which is set to compete with the Renault 5 E-Tech. The prototype of the model has already been tested by journalists, and the production car is expected to go on sale next spring. This is reported by UNN with reference to Insideevs.

Details

The Volkswagen ID. Polo is positioned as a city electric hatchback with an initial price of around 25,000 euros. The model is designed for the European market and focuses on practicality, simplicity, and driving pleasure.

The car is built on a simplified front-wheel-drive version of the MEB platform. Because of this, it does not have independent rear suspension, unlike some more expensive Volkswagen electric cars or the Renault 5 E-Tech. At the same time, journalists who tested the prototype note good handling and comfort even on uneven roads.

The spaciousness of the interior is separately noted, in particular, in the rear row of seats. According to reviewer Thomas from Autogefühl, even for a person over 180 cm tall, there is enough space there. Also, the model received a panoramic glass roof with an electric blind, a rare option for a car of this class.

The ID. Polo demonstrates a change in Volkswagen's strategy for electric vehicle development. While the first models of the ID series were distinguished by an unusual design, the new model is more reminiscent of the brand's classic internal combustion engine cars that brought the company popularity in the past.

Recall

In November, more than 60% of new passenger car sales in Ukraine fell on five regions. Kyiv remains the leader, and regional buyer preferences vary significantly by model.

Alla Kiosak

