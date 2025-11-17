Volkswagen Prepares New T-Roc R: First Look at the Next Crossover Model

Photos have appeared online, offering a first look at Volkswagen's new hot model, the T-Roc R, writes UNN with reference to Motor1.com.

Details

The T-Roc, essentially a Golf in crossover (SUV) format, is a huge deal for Volkswagen. In the first ten months of the year, it became the fourth best-selling car in Europe. Dataforce figures show that 170,931 units of the compact crossover were sold by October. This is an impressive achievement, considering that the entire sales volume comes exclusively from the first-generation model, introduced eight years ago.

Deliveries of the new T-Roc to customers will begin this month, and if you prefer to wait for more power, VW is already announcing a hot R version. Since its release is scheduled only for 2027, the high-performance version is still hidden under camouflage. However, the four-pipe Akrapovič exhaust system is a clear sign that this is not an ordinary version. It also features 20-inch forged wheels with wider tires than the original T-Roc R, providing better grip.

Close-up photos published by Autocritica show more aggressive bumpers and more powerful brakes, but the real feature lies under the hood. As expected, it is equipped with a 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine, like the latest Golf R. The engine power is the same - 328 hp and 420 Newton-meters of torque, but now with an electrified accent: the next T-Roc R will have a mild hybrid system.

While a 48-volt system usually implies a temporary power boost, VW engineers are betting on efficiency to meet future Euro 7 regulations. Therefore, power figures are not expected to exceed those of the Golf R. It's too early to say whether the hot hatchback will switch to a "mild hybrid" 2.0 TSI, but such a possibility remains, given that the Mk8 is the last Golf with an internal combustion engine. Wolfsburg hinted that the current generation could remain on sale until 2035.

Without an internal combustion engine successor, the existing Golf R will likely require some electrification to meet stricter emissions regulations. Whatever happens, the six-speed manual transmission, unfortunately, will not return. The high-performance hatchback will still be exclusively paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, which will also be used in the future T-Roc R. Similar to the Golf R, its crossover equivalent will be offered exclusively with 4Motion all-wheel drive.

Meanwhile, the R division is preparing to say goodbye to the Touareg R, whose production is scheduled to end in 2026.

Speaking of prospects, a fully electric R model is a question of "when," not "if." VW has already introduced a fuel-free Polo GTI and hints at a future R model that will run exclusively on electric motors, the publication writes.

