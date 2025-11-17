$42.040.02
Ukraine may receive 8 SAMP/T systems from France - Zelenskyy
12:28 PM • 6940 views
Rada to consider dismissal of Justice Minister Halushchenko and Energy Minister Hrynchuk on Tuesday
09:59 AM • 11640 views
Zelenskyy and Macron signed an agreement to strengthen Ukraine: it is about the acquisition of defense equipment
November 17, 07:00 AM • 30275 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
November 17, 06:58 AM • 21748 views
Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region, energy and railway - Deputy Prime Minister
November 17, 06:27 AM • 17976 views
IMF mission begins work in Kyiv: discusses new program with Ukraine
November 17, 05:28 AM • 20491 views
Trump: Republicans consider bill on sanctions against countries trading with Russia - Bloomberg
November 17, 04:30 AM • 16265 views
Ukraine faces unprecedented housing crisis due to war: UN announces figures
November 16, 06:56 PM • 25725 views
Ukraine's national football team advances to the 2026 World Cup playoffs after defeating Iceland in the final match of the qualification group stage
November 16, 04:59 PM • 41861 views
Power outages on November 17: Ukrenergo announced schedules
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
November 17, 07:00 AM • 30286 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
November 16, 08:19 AM • 71028 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against IcelandNovember 16, 07:00 AM • 65732 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 122388 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
November 14, 01:14 PM • 100867 views
Volkswagen Prepares New T-Roc R: First Look at the Next Crossover Model

Kyiv • UNN

 • 374 views

The first photos of the new Volkswagen T-Roc R model, scheduled for release in 2027, have appeared online. The car will receive a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine with 328 hp, a mild hybrid system, and 4Motion all-wheel drive.

Volkswagen Prepares New T-Roc R: First Look at the Next Crossover Model

Photos have appeared online, offering a first look at Volkswagen's new hot model, the T-Roc R, writes UNN with reference to Motor1.com.

Details

The T-Roc, essentially a Golf in crossover (SUV) format, is a huge deal for Volkswagen. In the first ten months of the year, it became the fourth best-selling car in Europe. Dataforce figures show that 170,931 units of the compact crossover were sold by October. This is an impressive achievement, considering that the entire sales volume comes exclusively from the first-generation model, introduced eight years ago.

Deliveries of the new T-Roc to customers will begin this month, and if you prefer to wait for more power, VW is already announcing a hot R version. Since its release is scheduled only for 2027, the high-performance version is still hidden under camouflage. However, the four-pipe Akrapovič exhaust system is a clear sign that this is not an ordinary version. It also features 20-inch forged wheels with wider tires than the original T-Roc R, providing better grip.

Close-up photos published by Autocritica show more aggressive bumpers and more powerful brakes, but the real feature lies under the hood. As expected, it is equipped with a 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine, like the latest Golf R. The engine power is the same - 328 hp and 420 Newton-meters of torque, but now with an electrified accent: the next T-Roc R will have a mild hybrid system.

While a 48-volt system usually implies a temporary power boost, VW engineers are betting on efficiency to meet future Euro 7 regulations. Therefore, power figures are not expected to exceed those of the Golf R. It's too early to say whether the hot hatchback will switch to a "mild hybrid" 2.0 TSI, but such a possibility remains, given that the Mk8 is the last Golf with an internal combustion engine. Wolfsburg hinted that the current generation could remain on sale until 2035.

Without an internal combustion engine successor, the existing Golf R will likely require some electrification to meet stricter emissions regulations. Whatever happens, the six-speed manual transmission, unfortunately, will not return. The high-performance hatchback will still be exclusively paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, which will also be used in the future T-Roc R. Similar to the Golf R, its crossover equivalent will be offered exclusively with 4Motion all-wheel drive.

Meanwhile, the R division is preparing to say goodbye to the Touareg R, whose production is scheduled to end in 2026.

Speaking of prospects, a fully electric R model is a question of "when," not "if." VW has already introduced a fuel-free Polo GTI and hints at a future R model that will run exclusively on electric motors, the publication writes.

Ukrainian car fleet increased by 10.5 thousand electric vehicles in October: Volkswagen and Tesla are among the leaders

Julia Shramko

