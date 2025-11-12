Ukrainian car fleet increased by 10.5 thousand electric vehicles in October: Volkswagen and Tesla are among the leaders
Kyiv • UNN
In October 2025, Ukraine's car fleet was replenished with almost 10.5 thousand electric vehicles, which is 145% more than in October 2024. The majority were passenger cars, of which 2406 were new and 7815 were used.
In Ukraine, during October of this year, the car fleet was replenished with almost 10.5 thousand vehicles powered by battery sources. This was reported by UNN with reference to Ukrautoprom.
Details
This is 145% more than in October 2024. The main number of BEVs sold during the month were passenger cars - 10,221 units, of which 2,406 units were new (+148%), and 7,815 cars were used (+147%).
Among 274 commercial electric vehicles, 46 cars were new (in Oct. 2024, out of 153 units, 17 cars were new).
Top 5 new electric vehicles for October 2025:
- Volkswagen ID.Unyx - 441 units;
- BYD Song Plus EV -
387 units;
- BYD Leopard 3 - 261
units;
- ZEEKR 7X - 169 units;
- BYD Sea Lion 07 - 149
units.
Top 5 imported used electric vehicles for October 2025:
- Tesla Model Y - 942 units;
- Tesla Model 3 - 862 units;
- Nissan Leaf - 697 units;
- KIA Niro EV - 490 units;
- Renault Zoe - 351 units.
Ukrainians buy 60% more used cars from abroad, Tesla is in the top10.11.25, 10:23 • 7908 views