Ukrainian car fleet increased by 10.5 thousand electric vehicles in October: Volkswagen and Tesla are among the leaders

In Ukraine, during October of this year, the car fleet was replenished with almost 10.5 thousand vehicles powered by battery sources. This was reported by UNN with reference to Ukrautoprom.

This is 145% more than in October 2024. The main number of BEVs sold during the month were passenger cars - 10,221 units, of which 2,406 units were new (+148%), and 7,815 cars were used (+147%).

Among 274 commercial electric vehicles, 46 cars were new (in Oct. 2024, out of 153 units, 17 cars were new).

Top 5 new electric vehicles for October 2025:

Volkswagen ID.Unyx - 441 units;

BYD Song Plus EV - 387 units;

BYD Leopard 3 - 261 units;

ZEEKR 7X - 169 units;

BYD Sea Lion 07 - 149 units.

Top 5 imported used electric vehicles for October 2025:

Tesla Model Y - 942 units;

Tesla Model 3 - 862 units;

Nissan Leaf - 697 units;

KIA Niro EV - 490 units;

Renault Zoe - 351 units.

