Ukrainians buy 60% more used cars from abroad, Tesla is in the top

10:02 AM • 1038 views
"Umbrellas are a must": Cyclone Niksala to bring rain and cold snap to UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
09:50 AM • 7514 views
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
Exclusive
09:28 AM • 10303 views
Underage driver hits pedestrian to death in Prykarpattia
08:17 AM • 15614 views
Law enforcement conducts a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sectorPhoto
November 10, 04:17 AM • 21015 views
One step closer to ending the longest shutdown: US Senate backs government funding bill
November 10, 12:30 AM • 23973 views
Zelenskyy: Putin may attack the EU before the end of the war in Ukraine
November 9, 12:22 PM • 50322 views
Fog will cover most regions of Ukraine on November 10: visibility will drop to 200 meters
November 9, 10:18 AM • 83416 views
Energy workers are gradually stabilizing the system after the latest massive Russian attack, but they need time - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
November 9, 08:34 AM • 76472 views
A week of completion, awareness, and quiet support: astrological forecast for November 10-16
Exclusive
November 9, 08:00 AM • 112447 views
Winter 2025–2026: what colors will be in fashion this seasonPhoto
Tags
Authors
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Restoration of destroyed TPPs: timelines depend on the extent of damage and equipment availability - Ministry of EnergyNovember 10, 01:02 AM • 17578 views
Elon Musk predicts the disappearance of traditional money and the measurement of value in energyNovember 10, 01:35 AM • 12459 views
Ukraine plans to order 27 Patriot systems from the US to strengthen air defense - ZelenskyyNovember 10, 02:04 AM • 15348 views
Khmelnytskyi and Rivne NPPs reduced electricity production after Russia's night attack - IAEANovember 10, 02:37 AM • 8428 views
Rescuers showed the consequences of the Russian attack on Sumy region on November 9VideoNovember 10, 03:09 AM • 16842 views
Publications
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
Exclusive
09:50 AM • 7484 views
Winter 2025–2026: what colors will be in fashion this seasonPhoto
Exclusive
November 9, 08:00 AM • 112439 views
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
Exclusive
November 8, 08:00 AM • 164165 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
November 7, 03:32 PM • 185686 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
November 7, 02:58 PM • 134870 views
UNN Lite
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhotoNovember 8, 02:30 PM • 38824 views
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhotoNovember 7, 05:09 PM • 86236 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 7, 05:00 PM • 154219 views
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it meansNovember 7, 11:01 AM • 89708 views
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series gameNovember 7, 09:56 AM • 97857 views
Ukrainians buy 60% more used cars from abroad, Tesla is in the top

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3222 views

In October, Ukrainians bought 60% more used cars from abroad than last year. Almost every third of them is an electric car, and Tesla holds a leading position.

Ukrainians buy 60% more used cars from abroad, Tesla is in the top

This year, Ukrainians are more actively buying used cars from abroad, having purchased 60% more such cars in October alone compared to last year's figure - over 26.1 thousand, almost every third of which is an electric car, with Tesla remaining at the top of the ranking, the Ukrautoprom association reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

"In October, the Ukrainian car fleet was replenished with over 26.1 thousand used passenger cars imported from abroad. This is 60% more than last year," Ukrautoprom reports.

Compared to the previous month, demand for such cars increased by 12%.

The largest share in this segment of the car market belonged to gasoline cars – 44%. This was followed by: electric cars – 30%; diesel – 18%; hybrids – 5%; cars with LPG – 3%.

The average age of used cars that switched to Ukrainian license plates in October is 8.2 years.

The leader among imported second-hand cars remains the Volkswagen Golf.

The TOP-10 most popular models of the month included:

  1. VOLKSWAGEN Golf - 1208 units.
    1. TESLA Model Y - 942 units.
      1. TESLA Model 3 - 862 units.
        1. VOLKSWAGEN Tiguan - 752 units.
          1. RENAULT Megane - 730 units.
            1. AUDI Q5 - 726 units.
              1. NISSAN Leaf - 697 units.
                1. SKODA Octavia - 665 units.
                  1. NISSAN Rogue - 636 units.
                    1. KIA Niro - 551 units.

                      "In total, since the beginning of the year, Ukrainians have purchased 207.9 thousand imported used passenger cars, which is 8% more than in the same period of 2024," the association's data show.

                      Ukrainians are buying up BYD, Volkswagen, and Zeekr electric cars as benefits expire: what the numbers say06.11.25, 17:07 • 2253 views

                      Julia Shramko

                      EconomyAuto
                      Technology
                      Tesla Model Y
                      Audi Q5