Ukrainians buy 60% more used cars from abroad, Tesla is in the top

This year, Ukrainians are more actively buying used cars from abroad, having purchased 60% more such cars in October alone compared to last year's figure - over 26.1 thousand, almost every third of which is an electric car, with Tesla remaining at the top of the ranking, the Ukrautoprom association reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

"In October, the Ukrainian car fleet was replenished with over 26.1 thousand used passenger cars imported from abroad. This is 60% more than last year," Ukrautoprom reports.

Compared to the previous month, demand for such cars increased by 12%.

The largest share in this segment of the car market belonged to gasoline cars – 44%. This was followed by: electric cars – 30%; diesel – 18%; hybrids – 5%; cars with LPG – 3%.

The average age of used cars that switched to Ukrainian license plates in October is 8.2 years.

The leader among imported second-hand cars remains the Volkswagen Golf.

The TOP-10 most popular models of the month included:

VOLKSWAGEN Golf - 1208 units. TESLA Model Y - 942 units. TESLA Model 3 - 862 units. VOLKSWAGEN Tiguan - 752 units. RENAULT Megane - 730 units. AUDI Q5 - 726 units. NISSAN Leaf - 697 units. SKODA Octavia - 665 units. NISSAN Rogue - 636 units. KIA Niro - 551 units.

"In total, since the beginning of the year, Ukrainians have purchased 207.9 thousand imported used passenger cars, which is 8% more than in the same period of 2024," the association's data show.

