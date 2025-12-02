$42.340.08
Ukrainians bought 8.3 thousand new cars in November: BYD leads - study

Kyiv • UNN

 • 616 views

In November of this year, Ukrainians purchased about 8.3 thousand new passenger cars, which is 58% more than last year. The most popular brand of the month was Chinese BYD, and the bestseller was RENAULT Duster.

Ukrainians bought 8.3 thousand new cars in November: BYD leads - study
Photo: UkrAutoprom

In November of this year, Ukrainians purchased about 8.3 thousand new passenger cars. This is 58% more than in November 2024, UNN reports with reference to Ukrautoprom.

Details

Compared to October 2025, the demand for new cars increased by 6%. The following cars made it to the TOP-10 in November:

  • BYD - 1615 units;
    • TOYOTA - 859 units;
      • VOLKSWAGEN - 798 units;
        • RENAULT - 577 units;
          • SKODA - 561 units;
            • ZEEKR - 397 units;
              • HYUNDAI - 363 units;
                • HONDA - 341 units;
                  • BMW - 239 units;
                    • AUDI - 239 units.

                      The most popular brand of the month was again Chinese BYD, and the bestseller of the month was RENAULT Duster.

                      It is also reported that since the beginning of the year, 68.9 thousand new passenger cars have been sold in the country, which is 7.5% more than last year.

                      Recall

                      The European Union car market grew by 5.8% in October, with 916,609 new cars registered. In the first 10 months of 2025, 8.97 million new cars were registered, which is 1.4% more than last year.

                      Yevhen Ustimenko

                      EconomyAuto
                      Volkswagen
                      Audi
                      Hyundai
                      Toyota
                      European Union