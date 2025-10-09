$41.400.09
Porsche car sales in China and North America plummeted in 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 416 views

Porsche car sales in China fell by 26% and in North America by 5% in 2025. This is due to US tariffs and fierce competition in China.

Porsche car sales in China and North America plummeted in 2025

In China, the decline in Porsche car sales was recorded at 26%. Slightly less in the North American region. The key reason is American tariffs, which are already beginning to have an impact. But there is also a lever of competition, which is especially noticeable in China. UNN reports with reference to Reuters and Automotive.

Details

Porsche, part of Volkswagen, is facing problems with car sales in China and North America. Amid statements from Porsche and VW CEO Oliver Blume that the "party is over" for European carmakers, Porsche lowered its profitability forecast last month. In addition, the company reported delays in the production of its electric vehicles.

According to statistics:

In China, Porsche sales fell by 26 percent to 32,195 cars compared to 2024. Analysts point out that Porsche is facing fierce competition in China from local brands such as BYD, as well as weak demand due to the economic crisis in China.

In North America, there was a decrease of up to 5% for the quarter.

Global sales of the Stuttgart brand fell by 6 percent in the first three quarters to 212,509 cars.

Porsche is also experiencing difficulties in its domestic German market, where sales fell by 16 percent.

Overall, Porsche's problems indicate a broader decline in the European automotive sector, especially in its domestic market, Germany. This is stated in the Reuters conclusion.

Recall

Ferrari, the Italian manufacturer of luxury sports cars, is seeking to implement battery-powered technology. Recently, the technology of the first electric car Elettrica was presented, which will have four engines, more than 1000 hp, a range of 530 km, and acceleration to 100 km/h in 2.5 seconds.

Ihor Telezhnikov

