$41.400.09
48.140.04
ukenru
05:32 PM • 3096 views
Restoration of external power supply to Zaporizhzhia NPP has begun - IAEA
02:03 PM • 13945 views
180.8 sq km of Donetsk region liberated: Syrskyi on the progress of the Dobropillia counteroffensive
Exclusive
October 9, 11:29 AM • 22964 views
Court to consider motion to remove Vyshhorod mayor from office on October 15
October 9, 09:40 AM • 40800 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your wallet
Exclusive
October 9, 09:10 AM • 42251 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
October 9, 08:36 AM • 25444 views
Parliament supported the creation of the Cyber Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what is known about the structure
October 9, 08:06 AM • 21583 views
Ukrainian delegation to visit the US next week: Zelenskyy named topics for negotiations
Exclusive
October 9, 07:35 AM • 37104 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
October 9, 07:20 AM • 17252 views
Russian strikes destroyed over half of Ukraine's gas production - Bloomberg
October 9, 05:56 AM • 15997 views
Odesa region attacked by Russian drones at night: 5 injured, port damaged, power outagesPhotoVideo
Publications
Exclusives
Погода
+11°
2.9m/s
94%
745mm
In Russia, a car-sharing vehicle crashed into a crowd of people at a bus stop, then drove into a kiosk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 440 views

In Novosibirsk, a car-sharing vehicle crashed into a crowd of people at a bus stop, then drove into a kiosk. Among the six injured, a child is in serious condition; the driver was drunk.

In Russia, a car-sharing vehicle crashed into a crowd of people at a bus stop, then drove into a kiosk

In the Russian city of Novosibirsk, a car-sharing vehicle crashed into a crowd of people at a bus stop and then into a kiosk. Among the injured is a child, UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

According to eyewitnesses, the car was moving at high speed. The driver hit 6 people and, without stopping, crashed into a kiosk. All victims were hospitalized in the nearest hospitals. Among them is a child, who is in serious condition.

- the report says.

According to the Russian traffic police, the driver was drunk, which was the cause of the accident.

Addition

As a result of an accident on a highway in Slovenia, five foreigners died, four of them are preliminarily citizens of Ukraine.

Around 11 a.m., a road accident occurred on the highway near the Slovenske Konjice exit in the direction of Ljubljana. Initially, the Celje police reported four fatalities and two injured in the accident, but later the General Police clarified that a fifth participant in the accident had also died. All of them were foreign citizens.

- the publication writes.

In the Naro-Fominsk district of the Moscow region, a Russian military truck KAMAZ collided head-on with a Volkswagen passenger car. As a result of the incident, two people in the passenger car died.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
