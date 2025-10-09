In Russia, a car-sharing vehicle crashed into a crowd of people at a bus stop, then drove into a kiosk

In the Russian city of Novosibirsk, a car-sharing vehicle crashed into a crowd of people at a bus stop and then into a kiosk. Among the injured is a child, UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

According to eyewitnesses, the car was moving at high speed. The driver hit 6 people and, without stopping, crashed into a kiosk. All victims were hospitalized in the nearest hospitals. Among them is a child, who is in serious condition. - the report says.

According to the Russian traffic police, the driver was drunk, which was the cause of the accident.

