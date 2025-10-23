Tesla leads among used cars up to 5 years old imported to Ukraine in September 2025

More than a third of the 23.3 thousand used cars that joined the Ukrainian car fleet in September 2025 are cars under 5 years old. A significant part of them are electric vehicles. This is stated in the report of Ukrautoprom, reports UNN.

In September 2025, Ukrainians purchased 8.2 thousand used cars imported from abroad that were under 5 years old. In total, the Ukrainian car fleet was replenished with 23.3 thousand used cars last month.

As stated in the report, electric vehicles accounted for the largest share in the segment of imported passenger cars - 55%.

The distribution by popularity is given, in which Tesla products confidently maintain leadership.

It should be noted that in the overall ranking of the most popular cars, after electric vehicles, come:

with a 31% share in the category of imported passenger cars - gasoline cars

about 9% - hybrid;

4% are held by diesel;

cars with LPG - 1%.

The September TOP in demand among used cars under 5 years old looks like this:

TESLA Model Y - 929 units. TESLA Model 3 - 520 units. KIA Niro - 353 units. NISSAN Rogue - 232 units. HYUNDAI Kona - 231 units. VOLKSWAGEN Tiguan - 191 units. MAZDA CX5 - 189 units. AUDI E-Tron Sportback - 177 units. FORD Escape - 153 units.

