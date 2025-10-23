$41.760.01
Buried in his favorite cap: Kyiv bids farewell to the leader of the Green Grey bandPhoto
07:22 AM • 10652 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP brought out of longest blackout, reconnected to Ukrainian energy system - minister
07:21 AM • 16171 views
"Shakhtar" - "Legia", "Samsunspor" - "Dynamo": announcement of the second round of the Conference LeaguePhoto
06:59 AM • 11212 views
Hourly power outage schedules today in 12 regions - minister
06:36 AM • 11441 views
EU adopts 19th package of sanctions against Russia: what it entails
October 22, 10:55 PM • 20199 views
Trump explained why it is difficult to transfer Tomahawk missiles to UkraineVideo
October 22, 10:05 PM • 30469 views
US President canceled meeting with Putin and commented on sanctions against RussiaVideo
October 22, 09:40 PM • 16989 views
"Rosneft" and "Lukoil": US imposed sanctions against two largest Russian oil companiesPhoto
October 22, 08:51 PM • 24636 views
Trump called information about lifting restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range missiles a fakePhoto
October 22, 07:25 PM • 27295 views
EU approves 19th package of sanctions against Russia
Tesla leads among used cars up to 5 years old imported to Ukraine in September 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 912 views

In September 2025, Ukrainians purchased 8.2 thousand used passenger cars imported from abroad, up to 5 years old, of which 55% were electric vehicles. The most popular models were Tesla Model Y and Tesla Model 3.

Tesla leads among used cars up to 5 years old imported to Ukraine in September 2025

More than a third of the 23.3 thousand used cars that joined the Ukrainian car fleet in September 2025 are cars under 5 years old. A significant part of them are electric vehicles. This is stated in the report of Ukrautoprom, reports UNN.

Details

In September 2025, Ukrainians purchased 8.2 thousand used cars imported from abroad that were under 5 years old. In total, the Ukrainian car fleet was replenished with 23.3 thousand used cars last month.

As stated in the report, electric vehicles accounted for the largest share in the segment of imported passenger cars - 55%.

The distribution by popularity is given, in which Tesla products confidently maintain leadership.

It should be noted that in the overall ranking of the most popular cars, after electric vehicles, come:

  • with a 31% share in the category of imported passenger cars - gasoline cars
    • about 9% - hybrid;
      • 4% are held by diesel;
        • cars with LPG - 1%.

          The September TOP in demand among used cars under 5 years old looks like this:

          1. TESLA Model Y - 929 units.
            1. TESLA Model 3 - 520 units.
              1. KIA Niro - 353 units.
                1. NISSAN Rogue - 232 units.
                  1. HYUNDAI Kona - 231 units.
                    1. VOLKSWAGEN Tiguan - 191 units.
                      1. MAZDA CX5 - 189 units.
                        1. AUDI E-Tron Sportback - 177 units.
                          1. FORD Escape - 153 units.

                            Recall

                            Tesla recorded a record revenue in the third quarter of 2025, reaching $28.1 billion, exceeding Wall Street forecasts. However, Elon Musk's company's profit turned out to be lower than analysts' expectations.

                            Ihor Telezhnikov

                            Auto
                            Trend
                            Brand
                            Electricity
                            Tesla Model Y
                            Tesla, Inc.
                            Volkswagen
                            Kia
                            Audi
                            Hyundai
                            Nissan
                            Ukraine