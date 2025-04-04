In July, almost 2. 4 thousand hybrid cars were registered in Ukraine, up 56% year-on-year. Toyota RAV-4 was the leader among new hybrids, and Ford Fusion US was the leader among used hybrids.
A video of a new conflict in Odesa between representatives of the TCC and three women who tried to "fight off" a man is circulating on social media. There are no official comments yet.
A 42-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man were detained for assaulting a patrol police officer in Odesa. The conflict with the TCR servicemen and patrol policemen occurred during the delivery of a summons to the driver of a KIA car, who fled the scene.
The new car market in Ukraine grew by 20% in July 2024. Renault Duster became the sales leader, while Toyota remains the most popular brand.
In Brovary, a 33-year-old Kia driver hit a 12-year-old boy on a gyro scooter who was crossing a pedestrian crossing on a green light. The injured child was taken to the hospital, his condition is stable.
A 9-year-old boy was killed in a car accident on the Kyiv-Znamianka highway when a Kia car collided with a Volvo truck.
In the Kyiv region, a truck collided with a car, killing the driver and two passengers.
Three people, including a 3-year-old boy, were injured in a car accident involving a KIA and a Camry near Bila Tserkva, Kyiv region.
The Kia EV9 electric crossover has been named the World's Best Car of 2024 at the World Car Awards announced at the New York International Auto Show.
A drunken 23-year-old driver caused a triple car accident in Kyiv, injuring two people. He now faces up to 3 years in prison.
Three people were killed in a collision between a car and a bus near the village of Tyaziv in Ivano-Frankivsk region.
The Renault Duster crossover remained the bestseller on the Ukrainian new car market in February 2024 with 603 units sold.
In Lviv, a KIA Rio collided with a train at an unregulated railway crossing, injuring the 65-year-old driver and his 64-year-old passenger. Criminal proceedings have been opened for violation of traffic safety rules.