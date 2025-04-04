$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 1936 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 10426 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 53435 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 194198 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 112481 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 373473 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 299214 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212112 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243313 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254676 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 120333 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 117022 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 46654 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 60526 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 113941 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 114866 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 194198 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 373473 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 246107 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 299214 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 9548 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 33683 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 61165 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 47281 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 117631 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Kia

Interest in hybrid cars in Ukraine has grown by half over the year: July's bestsellers are named

In July, almost 2. 4 thousand hybrid cars were registered in Ukraine, up 56% year-on-year. Toyota RAV-4 was the leader among new hybrids, and Ford Fusion US was the leader among used hybrids.

Economy • August 13, 01:39 PM • 21510 views

They tried to “fight off” a man: a new fight with representatives of the TCC took place in Odesa - social networks

A video of a new conflict in Odesa between representatives of the TCC and three women who tried to "fight off" a man is circulating on social media. There are no official comments yet.

Society • August 3, 02:21 PM • 24625 views

In Odesa, military of the TCR and a policewoman were attacked while serving a summons: two people were detained, one escaped

A 42-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man were detained for assaulting a patrol police officer in Odesa. The conflict with the TCR servicemen and patrol policemen occurred during the delivery of a summons to the driver of a KIA car, who fled the scene.

Society • August 3, 10:29 AM • 20214 views

Ukrainians bought cars by a quarter more actively in July: bestsellers revealed

The new car market in Ukraine grew by 20% in July 2024. Renault Duster became the sales leader, while Toyota remains the most popular brand.

Economy • August 2, 06:50 AM • 18583 views

Riding a gyroscope on a zebra: a driver hit a 12-year-old boy near Kyiv

In Brovary, a 33-year-old Kia driver hit a 12-year-old boy on a gyro scooter who was crossing a pedestrian crossing on a green light. The injured child was taken to the hospital, his condition is stable.

Crimes and emergencies • July 29, 06:45 PM • 24491 views

A 9-year-old boy died in an accident on the Kyiv-Znamianka highway

A 9-year-old boy was killed in a car accident on the Kyiv-Znamianka highway when a Kia car collided with a Volvo truck.

Crimes and emergencies • May 11, 04:10 PM • 77244 views

Truck collides with car in Kyiv region: three dead

In the Kyiv region, a truck collided with a car, killing the driver and two passengers.

Society • May 8, 01:40 PM • 21000 views

Three people were injured in an accident in Kyiv region: 3-year-old boy is in intensive care

Three people, including a 3-year-old boy, were injured in a car accident involving a KIA and a Camry near Bila Tserkva, Kyiv region.

Society • May 7, 01:35 PM • 67806 views

Kia EV9 crossover announced as the best car in 2024 - Ukrautoprom

The Kia EV9 electric crossover has been named the World's Best Car of 2024 at the World Car Awards announced at the New York International Auto Show.

News of the World • March 28, 10:20 AM • 42566 views

In Kyiv, a drunk driver causes a triple accident: there are victims

A drunken 23-year-old driver caused a triple car accident in Kyiv, injuring two people. He now faces up to 3 years in prison.

Kyiv • March 18, 12:47 PM • 38939 views

In Ivano-Frankivsk region, a car collides with a bus, there are dead and injured

Three people were killed in a collision between a car and a bus near the village of Tyaziv in Ivano-Frankivsk region.

Society • March 12, 12:51 PM • 26855 views

Electric car in the top three bestsellers: which cars are the most popular on the market in Ukraine

The Renault Duster crossover remained the bestseller on the Ukrainian new car market in February 2024 with 603 units sold.

Society • March 4, 10:51 AM • 24108 views

In Lviv, a car collides with a train, two people are injured

In Lviv, a KIA Rio collided with a train at an unregulated railway crossing, injuring the 65-year-old driver and his 64-year-old passenger. Criminal proceedings have been opened for violation of traffic safety rules.

Crimes and emergencies • January 30, 08:14 AM • 23816 views