Three people were injured in an accident in Kyiv region: 3-year-old boy is in intensive care
Kyiv • UNN
Three people, including a 3-year-old boy, were injured in a car accident involving a KIA and a Camry near Bila Tserkva, Kyiv region.
Today, on May 7, two cars collided in the Kyiv region near Bila Tserkva, injuring three people, including a three-year-old child. UNN reports this with reference to the regional police.
Details
The accident occurred on the 83rd kilometer of the Kyiv-Odesa highway, in the direction of the capital. It has been preliminarily established that the driver of the KIA collided with a Camry car while making a U-turn.
As a result of the accident, a 3-year-old boy was injured in the Samry car, and he is in intensive care with numerous injuries. Another 34-year-old passenger was hospitalized with a broken leg and a bruised chest. The driver was also diagnosed with a bruised chest.
The driver of the KIA was hospitalized in intensive care with fractures of the spine, hip and abdominal injury.
Law enforcement officers launched a pre-trial investigation into the accident (Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
