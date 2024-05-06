In Kyiv, a BMW driver drove onto a one-way street and caused an accident: three people were injured

In the capital, on Velyka Vasylkivska Street, a 25-year-old driver of a BMW drove onto a one-way street and caused an accident, injuring three people. This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.

Under the procedural supervision of juvenile prosecutors of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, a 25-year-old driver was served a notice of suspicion of causing an accident on Velyka Vasylkivska Street on May 4 at about 11 p.m. (Part 1 of Art. 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), - the statement said.

Details

According to the investigation, a 25-year-old driver of a BMW moving down Velyka Vasylkivska Street, where one-way traffic is organized, was driving in the opposite direction, hit a parked Volkswagen at speed and collided with a Ford with four people in it.

As a result of the collision, a 17-year-old female passenger of the Ford sustained bodily injuries in the form of a closed fracture of the left radius, and a 22-year-old female passenger sustained a bruised shoulder joint. A 58-year-old woman sustained bruises to her chest, hematomas and a closed head injury.

It is noted that the driver of the BMW refused to undergo a medical examination to determine alcohol, drug or other intoxication.

The prosecutor's office also said that the maximum sanction of this article provides for imprisonment for up to 3 years with deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for up to 5 years, so the prosecutor sent a motion to the court to impose a preventive measure in the form of round-the-clock house arrest. This is the most severe measure of restraint provided for in this article.

