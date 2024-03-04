$41.340.03
Electric car in the top three bestsellers: which cars are the most popular on the market in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24108 views

The Renault Duster crossover remained the bestseller on the Ukrainian new car market in February 2024 with 603 units sold.

Electric car in the top three bestsellers: which cars are the most popular on the market in Ukraine

The Renault Duster crossover became the bestseller on the Ukrainian new car market in February, followed by the Toyota RAV-4, and the Volkswagen ID.4 electric crossover rounds out the top three, the Ukravtoprom association of Ukrainian automakers reported on Monday, UNN reported.

Details

Last month, ten models accounted for almost 40% of the new passenger car market in Ukraine.

"As in the previous year, the Ukrainian rating of the most popular new cars is headed by the Renault Duster compact crossover," the association said.

Top ten bestsellers of February 2024, according to Ukravtoprom:

-       Renault Duster - 603 units;

-       Toyota RAV-4 - 298 units;

-       Volkswagen ID.4 - 257 units;

-       Peugeot 301 - 196 units;

-       Skoda Scala - 156 units;

-       Mazda CX5 - 145 units;

-       KIA Sportage - 132 units;

-       Toyota Hilux - 112 units;

-       BYD Song Plus - 110 units;

-       Toyota Camry - 108 units.

Addendum

According to Ukravtoprom, Ukrainians bought almost 5.7 thousand new cars in February. Compared to February 2023, the market for new passenger cars increased by 51%. The sales of new cars are only 11% behind the February figure of pre-war 2021.

Toyota showed the best result of the month with 858 vehicles. This is 70% more than last year. Renault was second in terms of the number of license plates received - 706 units (+64%). Volkswagen is in third place with 472 units (+53%). Also in the top 5 of the month were: Skoda - 452 units (+38%) and Peugeot - 348 units (+364%).

The Renault Duster crossover remains the best-selling car on the Ukrainian new car market in February with 603 registrations.

In total, since the beginning of the year, more than 10 thousand new passenger cars have been added to the domestic car fleet, which is one and a half times more than in the same period in 2023.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

