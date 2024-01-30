In Lviv, a car collides with a train, two people are injured

In Lviv, a car collided with a train, injuring two people, the Main Department of the National Police in Lviv region reported, UNN reports.

Details

The traffic accident occurred on January 29, around 10:40 p.m., on Navrotsky Street in Lviv.

According to the police, the driver of a KIA Rio, a 65-year-old Lviv resident, collided with a locomotive by failing to give it the right of way at an unregulated railroad crossing.

"As a result of the accident, the driver of the car and his passenger, a 64-year-old Lviv resident, were injured and hospitalized," the police said.

Criminal proceedings were opened under Part 1 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Violation of traffic safety rules).

The maximum penalty provided for by the sanction of the article is restraint of liberty for up to three years, with deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for up to three years.

