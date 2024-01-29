Audi A6 and Land Rover collide in Lviv region: 27-year-old woman killed, three people injured

An Audi A6 and a Land Rover collided in Chervonohrad, Lviv region, killing one person and injuring three, the Lviv regional police reported, UNN reports.

Details

The accident happened on January 28, around 23.00, on Bohdan Khmelnytsky Street in Chervonohrad.

As law enforcement officers have preliminarily established, an Audi A6 driven by a 37-year-old man collided with a Land Rover driven by a 31-year-old woman.

"Despite the efforts of the medics, the passenger of the Land Rover, a 27-year-old resident of Sosnivka, Chervonohrad district, died in the intensive care unit from the injuries sustained in the accident. The drivers of both vehicles and a passenger of the Audi A6, a 32-year-old resident of Zolochiv district, were injured and hospitalized," the police said.

A criminal proceeding was opened under Part 2 of Art. 286 (Violation of traffic safety rules) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of three to eight years with or without deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for up to three years.

