Audi A6 and Land Rover collide in Lviv region: 27-year-old woman killed, three people injured

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 19861 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 108980 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 116607 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 159160 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 161995 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 261125 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175952 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166661 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148516 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 232448 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Audi A6 and Land Rover collide in Lviv region: 27-year-old woman killed, three people injured

Audi A6 and Land Rover collide in Lviv region: 27-year-old woman killed, three people injured

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21665 views

One person killed and three injured in a car collision in Chervonohrad

An Audi A6 and a Land Rover collided in Chervonohrad, Lviv region, killing one person and injuring three, the Lviv regional police reported, UNN reports.

Details

The accident happened on January 28, around 23.00, on Bohdan Khmelnytsky Street in Chervonohrad.

As law enforcement officers have preliminarily established, an Audi A6 driven by a 37-year-old man collided with a Land Rover driven by a 31-year-old woman.

"Despite the efforts of the medics, the passenger of the Land Rover, a 27-year-old resident of Sosnivka, Chervonohrad district, died in the intensive care unit from the injuries sustained in the accident. The drivers of both vehicles and a passenger of the Audi A6, a 32-year-old resident of Zolochiv district, were injured and hospitalized," the police said.

A criminal proceeding was opened under Part 2 of Art. 286 (Violation of traffic safety rules) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of three to eight years with or without deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for up to three years.

The number of road accidents in Ukraine has increased by a quarter - police27.01.24, 04:52 • 33065 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergencies
land-roverLand Rover
audiAudi
chervonohradChervonohrad
ukraineUkraine
lvivLviv

