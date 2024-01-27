The number of road accidents in Ukraine has increased by a quarter - police

The number of road accidents in Ukraine increased by a quarter compared to 2022. Deaths from road accidents increased by 9%. The relevant statistics were published by the Patrol Police, UNN reports.

Details

It is indicated that speeding is the cause of more than 50% of all fatal accidents.

In 2023, there were 23,462 road accidents with fatalities or injuries. At the same time, 3,053 people were killed and 29,502 people were injured. 103 people died in Kyiv law enforcement officials said.

Among the most common causes of fatal accidents are speeding (50%), violation of maneuvering rules (16%), and crossing the road in the wrong place and driving into oncoming traffic.

The highest number of deaths on the roads near populated areas was recorded in Dnipropetrovska (191), Lviv (126), and Kharkiv (120) regions.

Almost a quarter of all accidents occurred between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

