A triple accident in the Kyiv region: Hyundai drove into oncoming lane and then slid into a ditch

In the Kyiv region, the driver of a Hyundai Elantra lost control and drove first into the oncoming lane, where he hit two cars and then drove into a ditch. The accident was reported by the press service of the Kyiv regional police, UNN reported.

According to preliminary information, the driver of the Hyundai Elantra lost control and drove into the oncoming lane. Subsequently, the car collided with two vehicles at once: "Chevrolet and Hyundai i30. - the police said.

Details

An accident involving three vehicles occurred near the village of Krasylivka, almost 40 kilometers from the capital.

According to police, the collision caused the Hyundai Elantra to slide into a ditch.

Preliminary, there is one victim.

The circumstances of the accident are still being established.