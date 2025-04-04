$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14944 views

06:32 PM • 27039 views

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 63973 views

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 212539 views

April 4, 10:10 AM • 121941 views

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 390954 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310014 views

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213610 views

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244150 views

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255058 views

+12°
1.9m/s
56%
Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22197 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44446 views

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130674 views

03:59 PM • 14146 views

05:58 PM • 13315 views
April 4, 02:15 PM • 130779 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253819 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71903 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57018 views
MP Kamelchuk resigns from “Servant of the People” party: the parliamentarian gives the reason

Yuriy Kamelchuk leaves the Servant of the People party because of the vote to rename Chervonohrad to Sheptytsky. He criticizes the disregard for the will of the community and declares that he will continue to work in the faction.

Society • September 19, 04:40 PM • 18129 views

Van and car collide in Lviv region: four injured

A car accident involving a Ford Transit Connect and a Renault Megane occurred in the Lviv region. As a result of the collision, four Renault passengers were injured and taken to the hospital. The police are establishing the circumstances of the incident.

Crimes and emergencies • August 7, 10:59 AM • 15600 views

The government has registered 9 new industrial parks, which will create approximately 11,000 jobs

In the first quarter of 2024, 9 new industrial parks were registered in Ukraine, specializing in various activities such as woodworking, construction materials, food processing, etc. , creating about 11,000 jobs and contributing to economic growth.

Economy • May 15, 12:04 PM • 14715 views

Fire at critical infrastructure facility in Lviv region extinguished after Russian missile attack - RMA

After the missile hit, a fire broke out at a critical infrastructure facility in Chervonohrad district, requiring 35 firefighters and 7 pieces of special equipment to extinguish the blaze over an area of 100 square meters without causing casualties.

War • May 8, 08:20 AM • 14907 views

Enemy attacks two critical energy infrastructure facilities in Lviv region

Russian troops attacked important energy infrastructure facilities in Chervonohrad and Stryi districts of Lviv region, causing fires, but no casualties.

War • May 8, 05:27 AM • 21642 views

Prime Minister of Poland: One of the Russian missiles that attacked Lviv region fell 15 km from the Polish border

One of the Russian missiles that attacked the Lviv region fell 15 kilometers from the Polish border.

War • April 27, 11:04 AM • 44277 views

Enemy attacks two critical energy infrastructure facilities in Lviv region - Kozytskyi

The enemy attacked two critical energy infrastructure facilities in the Stryi and Chervonohrad districts of Lviv region, causing destruction and fires, but no casualties or damage to residential infrastructure.

Society • April 27, 06:56 AM • 67054 views

Rada plans to rename 15 Ukrainian cities: which ones are on the list

Ukraine plans to rename 7 districts, 15 cities, 54 towns, and 267 villages as part of its decolonization efforts, including renaming major cities such as Novomoskovsk to Samar, Pervomaisk to Sokolohorsk, and Chervonohrad to Sheptytsky.

Society • April 25, 06:46 AM • 33664 views

Road paving has started on the Chervonohrad-Rava-Ruska border road: when is it planned to be completed

Road workers have begun asphalting the Chervonohrad-Rava-Ruska border road, arranging sidewalks, roadsides, exits and repairing two bridge crossings; the 53-kilometer section is scheduled to be completed this year.

Society • April 12, 12:58 PM • 28231 views

Russian Federation attacks gas distribution infrastructure and power substation in Lviv region with missiles and drones, fires occur - RMA

Enemy cruise missiles and UAVs attacked two critical energy infrastructure facilities in the Lviv region, causing fires that were quickly extinguished without casualties or disruption to life support systems.

War • April 11, 05:40 AM • 33766 views

Brovary, Pavlohrad, and Chervonohrad: 5 cities and over a hundred villages may be renamed in Ukraine

Ukraine plans to rename 5 cities and 104 villages as part of its decolonization efforts, including Chervonohrad to Sheptytskyi, Pavlohrad to Matviyiv, and Brovary to Brovary.

Society • March 20, 05:15 PM • 33069 views

Lviv region is the first in Ukraine to complete decommunization: 312 Soviet monuments eliminated

Lviv region dismantled all 312 Soviet monuments, becoming the first region in Ukraine to complete the process of decommunization. Local communities and activists dismantled the monuments without using budget funds.

Society • January 30, 01:37 PM • 32825 views

Audi A6 and Land Rover collide in Lviv region: 27-year-old woman killed, three people injured

One person killed and three injured in a car collision in Chervonohrad.

Crimes and emergencies • January 29, 08:00 AM • 21692 views