Yuriy Kamelchuk leaves the Servant of the People party because of the vote to rename Chervonohrad to Sheptytsky. He criticizes the disregard for the will of the community and declares that he will continue to work in the faction.
A car accident involving a Ford Transit Connect and a Renault Megane occurred in the Lviv region. As a result of the collision, four Renault passengers were injured and taken to the hospital. The police are establishing the circumstances of the incident.
In the first quarter of 2024, 9 new industrial parks were registered in Ukraine, specializing in various activities such as woodworking, construction materials, food processing, etc. , creating about 11,000 jobs and contributing to economic growth.
After the missile hit, a fire broke out at a critical infrastructure facility in Chervonohrad district, requiring 35 firefighters and 7 pieces of special equipment to extinguish the blaze over an area of 100 square meters without causing casualties.
Russian troops attacked important energy infrastructure facilities in Chervonohrad and Stryi districts of Lviv region, causing fires, but no casualties.
One of the Russian missiles that attacked the Lviv region fell 15 kilometers from the Polish border.
The enemy attacked two critical energy infrastructure facilities in the Stryi and Chervonohrad districts of Lviv region, causing destruction and fires, but no casualties or damage to residential infrastructure.
Ukraine plans to rename 7 districts, 15 cities, 54 towns, and 267 villages as part of its decolonization efforts, including renaming major cities such as Novomoskovsk to Samar, Pervomaisk to Sokolohorsk, and Chervonohrad to Sheptytsky.
Road workers have begun asphalting the Chervonohrad-Rava-Ruska border road, arranging sidewalks, roadsides, exits and repairing two bridge crossings; the 53-kilometer section is scheduled to be completed this year.
Enemy cruise missiles and UAVs attacked two critical energy infrastructure facilities in the Lviv region, causing fires that were quickly extinguished without casualties or disruption to life support systems.
Ukraine plans to rename 5 cities and 104 villages as part of its decolonization efforts, including Chervonohrad to Sheptytskyi, Pavlohrad to Matviyiv, and Brovary to Brovary.
Lviv region dismantled all 312 Soviet monuments, becoming the first region in Ukraine to complete the process of decommunization. Local communities and activists dismantled the monuments without using budget funds.
One person killed and three injured in a car collision in Chervonohrad.