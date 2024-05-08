Enemy attacks two critical energy infrastructure facilities in Lviv region

In the Lviv region, the Russian army hit a power generation facility in Chervonohrad district and critical energy infrastructure in Stryi district during a massive attack this morning. A fire broke out in Chervonohrad district. As of 8:25 a.m., there were no casualties in the Lviv region, said RMA Chairman Maksym Kozytskyi, UNN reports .

"Today, on 08.05.2024, at about 5 a.m., the occupiers hit a power generation facility in Chervonohrad district with cruise missiles," Kozitsky said.

According to him, there are two fire centers at the facility. Firefighters are working at the scene. Special equipment has been engaged. There is no threat to people living nearby, the RMA head said.

According to Kozytskyi, a Russian missile hit a critical energy infrastructure facility in Stryi district.

"During the repeated air alert, which was announced in our region at 06:27, the occupier attacked Lviv region with "daggers". Critical and residential infrastructure was not damaged. As of this hour, there were no casualties in our region," said the head of the RMA.

According to Kozytskyi, all life support systems in Lviv region are operating normally.

Russians attacked generation facilities in six regions