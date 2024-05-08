ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Enemy attacks two critical energy infrastructure facilities in Lviv region

Kyiv

Russian troops attacked important energy infrastructure facilities in Chervonohrad and Stryi districts of Lviv region, causing fires, but no casualties.

In the Lviv region, the Russian army hit a power generation facility in Chervonohrad district and critical energy infrastructure in Stryi district during a massive attack this morning. A fire broke out in Chervonohrad district. As of 8:25 a.m., there were no casualties in the Lviv region, said RMA Chairman Maksym Kozytskyi, UNN reports

"Today, on 08.05.2024, at about 5 a.m., the occupiers hit a power generation facility in Chervonohrad district with cruise missiles," Kozitsky said. 

According to him, there are two fire centers at the facility.  Firefighters are working at the scene. Special equipment has been engaged. There is no threat to people living nearby, the RMA head said. 

According to Kozytskyi, a Russian missile hit a critical energy infrastructure facility in Stryi district. 

"During the repeated air alert, which was announced in our region at 06:27, the occupier attacked Lviv region with "daggers". Critical and residential infrastructure was not damaged. As of this hour, there were no casualties in our region," said the head of the RMA. 

According to Kozytskyi, all life support systems in Lviv region are operating normally.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
stryiStryi
chervonohradChervonohrad
lvivLviv

