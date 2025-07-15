The Netherlands plans to convert old trains into mobile hospitals for the evacuation of wounded military personnel. The idea became part of a broader European Union plan to strengthen military mobility amid the threat from Russia. This is reported by Algemeen Dagblad, Politico, as reported by UNN.

The Ministry of Defense of the Netherlands plans to convert old trains into mobile ambulance hospitals capable of transporting wounded soldiers.

These efforts are reportedly part of a broader plan that also includes sending Dutch train drivers to Eastern Europe to support military operations. These efforts are being made amid growing concerns that Europe's transport infrastructure is not ready for a potential conflict with Russia, prompting countries to explore how civilian assets could support military logistics. - Politico reports.

Erik Kroeze, a spokesman for the national railway company Nederlandse Spoorwegen, said that the Ministry of Defense had already submitted a request, and preliminary negotiations are currently underway. According to him, "the process is still at an early stage."

According to Algemeen Dagblad, at least 24 trains are planned to be converted by 2026, and their number may increase later. These wagons were planned to be sold abroad, as they are gradually being decommissioned due to fleet renewal.

The European Commission is preparing a new package, expected in the autumn, which considers the possibility of dual-use transport (vans, medical wagons, special vessels, trucks, and aviation) during crisis situations.

As part of this preparation, the EC's Directorate-General for Defence Industry and Space (DG DEFIS) has already sent a questionnaire to transport industry participants in EU countries to find out whether civilian assets are ready to be quickly reoriented during emergencies and whether a single common reserve of such assets should be created among member states.

It is noted that the European Commission is also considering creating a "solidarity mechanism" so that EU countries have equal access to such resources, including medical trains and other special rolling stock.

Thus, the Dutch project with mobile hospitals becomes part of a large EU initiative to strengthen military mobility and readiness for potential threats.

According to analysts, Russia is preparing for a future attack on NATO countries and is creating conditions to justify aggression against former Soviet Union states that are not part of the Alliance. The Kremlin uses "protection of compatriots" and the concept of "Russian world," which is a continuation of the rhetoric that preceded the invasion of Ukraine.

