Lviv region is the first in Ukraine to complete decommunization: 312 Soviet monuments eliminated

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 70821 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 117844 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122718 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164684 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165180 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267536 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176840 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166836 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148606 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237635 views

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100459 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 64731 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 36832 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 33327 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 46733 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267540 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237636 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222960 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248416 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234564 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 117846 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100362 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100798 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117290 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117930 views
Lviv region is the first in Ukraine to complete decommunization: 312 Soviet monuments eliminated

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32794 views

Lviv region dismantled all 312 Soviet monuments, becoming the first region in Ukraine to complete the process of decommunization. Local communities and activists dismantled the monuments without using budget funds.

Lviv region was the first in Ukraine to complete the process of decommunization and get rid of all Soviet monuments. This was stated by the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi, UNN reports.

Details

According to the head of the Lviv Regional State Administration, the last Soviet monument was dismantled in the Lopatyn community today . In 2023, 312 such monuments were demolished in the Lviv region.

Lviv region was the first in Ukraine to complete the process of decommunization. We are glad that we have become an example for other regions, which are now creating similar working groups on decommunization under military administrations

- Kozitsky said.

He also emphasized that no budget funds were spent on decommunization of the region. All the work was done by local communities and activists. 

08.10.23, 19:48 • 963489 views

Addendum

Andriy Hodyk, deputy head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, who is the head of the working group on decommunization, said that most often these were monuments to Soviet soldiers, obelisks, figures of collective farmers and "grieving mothers.

The largest number of Soviet monuments was in the Lviv district (78), Chervonohrad district (62), and Zolochiv district (51).

Recall

As part of the decommunization process, members of the city council of Novomoskovsk, in the Dnipro region, propose to name the city Nova Samara.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Society
dniproDnipro
chervonohradChervonohrad
ukraineUkraine
lvivLviv

Contact us about advertising