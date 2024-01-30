Lviv region is the first in Ukraine to complete decommunization: 312 Soviet monuments eliminated

Lviv region was the first in Ukraine to complete the process of decommunization and get rid of all Soviet monuments. This was stated by the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi, UNN reports.

Details

According to the head of the Lviv Regional State Administration, the last Soviet monument was dismantled in the Lopatyn community today . In 2023, 312 such monuments were demolished in the Lviv region.

Lviv region was the first in Ukraine to complete the process of decommunization. We are glad that we have become an example for other regions, which are now creating similar working groups on decommunization under military administrations - Kozitsky said.

He also emphasized that no budget funds were spent on decommunization of the region. All the work was done by local communities and activists.

Addendum

Andriy Hodyk, deputy head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, who is the head of the working group on decommunization, said that most often these were monuments to Soviet soldiers, obelisks, figures of collective farmers and "grieving mothers.

The largest number of Soviet monuments was in the Lviv district (78), Chervonohrad district (62), and Zolochiv district (51).

Recall

As part of the decommunization process, members of the city council of Novomoskovsk, in the Dnipro region, propose to name the city Nova Samara.