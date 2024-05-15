The government has registered 9 new industrial parks, which will create approximately 11,000 jobs

In the first quarter of 2024, 9 new parks were registered, which corresponds to the number registered for the whole of 2022 and exceeds the figure for 2021, when 7 parks were registered. This was reported by the Ministry of Economy, UNN writes.

It is extremely important that even in such a difficult environment, Ukraine continues to develop its infrastructure and attract investment. The creation of new industrial parks will contribute to economic growth, job creation and strengthening of the country's industrial potential. Investors' interest, which is reflected in the large number of processed applications for park registration, demonstrates their confidence in the Ukrainian economy and its future - said Vitaliy Kindrativ, Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine.

The new industrial parks in Ukraine specialize in a variety of activities, from building materials to food production.

For example:

"BF Terminal focuses on woodworking, production of MDF and CLT boards, laminate and parquet;

Galicia produces clay materials, cement, lime and gypsum mixtures;



"Dniester specializes in paper and paper products;



InPark Boryslav - woodworking and furniture production;



"Smart Tech Industries processes corn grain to produce food, flour and feed;



"Borschiv also operates in the food industry;



"Chervonohrad, in cooperation with the city council and GIZ, is part of an international program to transform coal regions.



Nine new industrial parks in different regions will create approximately 11,000 jobs, contributing to economic growth and employment.

The Deputy Minister of Economy noted that investors' interest in opening new industrial parks is high, and 2024 could be a record year in terms of their number. Since the beginning of the year, 29 packages of documents for registration of industrial parks have already been processed.

The government's policy of removing industrial parks from the Register that have not been active for three years after registration is important to ensure the effective development of these projects. This year, four inactive parks have already been removed from the register.

