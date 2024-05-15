The government has registered 9 new industrial parks, which will create approximately 11,000 jobs

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 82317 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107565 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150404 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154420 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250638 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174214 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165462 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148349 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226061 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113068 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 40812 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 32830 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65076 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 33341 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59233 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250638 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226061 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212120 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237867 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224651 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 82317 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59233 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65076 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112970 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113864 views
Actual
The government has registered 9 new industrial parks, which will create approximately 11,000 jobs

The government has registered 9 new industrial parks, which will create approximately 11,000 jobs

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14686 views

In the first quarter of 2024, 9 new industrial parks were registered in Ukraine, specializing in various activities such as woodworking, construction materials, food processing, etc., creating about 11,000 jobs and contributing to economic growth.

In the first quarter of 2024, 9 new parks were registered, which corresponds to the number registered for the whole of 2022 and exceeds the figure for 2021, when 7 parks were registered. This was reported by the Ministry of Economy, UNN writes.

It is extremely important that even in such a difficult environment, Ukraine continues to develop its infrastructure and attract investment. The creation of new industrial parks will contribute to economic growth, job creation and strengthening of the country's industrial potential. Investors' interest, which is reflected in the large number of processed applications for park registration, demonstrates their confidence in the Ukrainian economy and its future

- said Vitaliy Kindrativ, Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine.

The new industrial parks in Ukraine specialize in a variety of activities, from building materials to food production.

For example:

  • "BF Terminal focuses on woodworking, production of MDF and CLT boards, laminate and parquet;
  •  Galicia produces clay materials, cement, lime and gypsum mixtures;
  • "Dniester specializes in paper and paper products;
  •  InPark Boryslav - woodworking and furniture production;
  • "Smart Tech Industries processes corn grain to produce food, flour and feed;
  • "Borschiv also operates in the food industry;
  • "Chervonohrad, in cooperation with the city council and GIZ, is part of an international program to transform coal regions.

Nine new industrial parks in different regions will create approximately 11,000 jobs, contributing to economic growth and employment.

The Deputy Minister of Economy noted that investors' interest in opening new industrial parks is high, and 2024 could be a record year in terms of their number. Since the beginning of the year, 29 packages of documents for registration of industrial parks have already been processed.

The government's policy of removing industrial parks from the Register that have not been active for three years after registration is important to ensure the effective development of these projects. This year, four inactive parks have already been removed from the register.

Recall

The US-Ukraine Partnership Forum 2024 was held in Washington, DC. At the forum, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal told American businessmen about promising sectors of the Ukrainian economy in which to invest.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Economy
chervonohradChervonohrad
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

Contact us about advertising