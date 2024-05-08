Fire at critical infrastructure facility in Lviv region extinguished after Russian missile attack - RMA

A fire broke out at a critical infrastructure facility in Chervonohrad district, Lviv region, after a missile hit, and the flames have been extinguished over an area of 100 square meters, with no casualties or injuries, the head of the Lviv RMA Maxim Kozitsky said on Wednesday, UNN reports .

Thirty-five firefighters and seven pieces of special equipment were engaged in extinguishing the fire, which started at a critical infrastructure facility in Chervonohrad district after a rocket hit. At the time of their arrival, the fire was 100 square meters in size. Thanks to our rescuers who worked very professionally, prevented the fire from spreading and quickly extinguished the fire - Kozitsky wrote on Telegram.

According to the information as of now, there are no casualties or injuries, the RMA chairman said.

Enemy attacks two critical energy infrastructure facilities in Lviv region